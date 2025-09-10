Referendum could thwart Swiss Olympic bid

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A referendum could scupper Swiss hopes of hosting the 2038 Olympic Games, according to the President of Swiss Olympic.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has privileged candidacy status, but this comes with a tight schedule, with strict deadlines, for proving worthiness to host the Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given Switzerland around three and a half years to submit a bid under privileged dialogue status, said Ruth Metzler-Arnold, President of the Swiss Sports Federation, in an interview published by CH Media.

+ Dashed dreams: Swiss take stock of failed bid to host Winter Olympics

It is the first time that the IOC had granted such a status to a country. If the Swiss bid fulfils the requirements, the definitive award will be made – without Switzerland having to compete against other candidates.

“If parliament says we would like to have this event, but opens the way for a possible referendum, it ultimately risks the bid,” said Metzler-Arnold.

Spring 2027 deadline

The Federal Council must approve the deal by June 2026. Parliament would have to make a final decision by the end of 2026. The Swiss bid would then be submitted to the IOC in February 2027. The IOC is expected to make its decision in April or May 2027.

The Federal Council had backed the plans for the 2038 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Switzerland. “The instrument that the Federal Council has provided for this project is a planning decision,” said Metzler-Arnold. If parliament were to declare this to be substantial, this would open the way for an optional referendum.

If a referendum is held, “our candidature is no longer possible,” said Metzler-Arnold.

