Referendum could thwart Swiss Olympic bid

Switzerland has privileged candidacy status, but this comes with a tight schedule, with strict deadlines, for proving worthiness to host the Games.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given Switzerland around three and a half years to submit a bid under privileged dialogue status, said Ruth Metzler-Arnold, President of the Swiss Sports Federation, in an interview published by CH Media.
It is the first time that the IOC had granted such a status to a country. If the Swiss bid fulfils the requirements, the definitive award will be made – without Switzerland having to compete against other candidates.
“If parliament says we would like to have this event, but opens the way for a possible referendum, it ultimately risks the bid,” said Metzler-Arnold.
Spring 2027 deadline
The Federal Council must approve the deal by June 2026. Parliament would have to make a final decision by the end of 2026. The Swiss bid would then be submitted to the IOC in February 2027. The IOC is expected to make its decision in April or May 2027.
The Federal Council had backed the plans for the 2038 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Switzerland. “The instrument that the Federal Council has provided for this project is a planning decision,” said Metzler-Arnold. If parliament were to declare this to be substantial, this would open the way for an optional referendum.
If a referendum is held, “our candidature is no longer possible,” said Metzler-Arnold.
More
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss government launches attempt to secure 2038 Winter Olympics
This content was published on
After failing to host the Winter Olympics in 2030 and 2034, Switzerland is trying again – this time for the 2038 Winter Games.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
UBS economists not expecting a recession in Switzerland
This content was published on
If US tariffs remain at the current level, Swiss GDP growth could be noticeably lower than previously assumed, according to a UBS study. However, a recession is not expected.
This content was published on
On average, employees in Switzerland have received a significant pay rise this year. This is higher than the expected inflation rate, which should leave more money in their wallets at the end of the day.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.