Swiss wages rose significantly in 2025
Wages in Switzerland rose significantly in 2025, resulting in the strongest real pay increase for many years.
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According to calculations by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), nominal wages rose by an average of 1.8% in 2025. In the last estimate from the end of 2025, an increase of 2% was forecast. The FSO estimates nominal wage growth on a quarterly basis.
+ How inflation and uncertainty affects Swiss wages
It is true that some of the wage increases were eaten up by inflation. However, taking into account average annual inflation of 0.2%, real wages still rose by 1.6% on average, according to the FSO.
According to the FSO, wages only rose by 0.7% in real terms in 2024. In each of the three previous years, real wages had fallen.
+ Unions and employers have wildly different pay expectations
According to the FSO, the current real wage increase is the most significant since 2009 (+2.6%). A comparable increase of +1.5% was only observed in 2015 and 2020.
More
Average Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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