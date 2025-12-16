Swiss watch industry records first job decline since Covid
In 2025 the Swiss watch industry recorded a decline in employment figures for the first time since the Covid pandemic. The sector lost 1.3% of jobs compared to the previous year. Short-time working prevented worse.
The sector employed 64,807 people at the end of September 2025. That was 835 fewer than a year earlier, the Employers’ Association of the Swiss Watchmaking and Microtechnology Industry announced on Tuesday.
The traditional centres of watch supply and microtechnology recorded the sharpest declines: the number of jobs fell by 4.2% in Vaud, 3.5% in Neuchâtel, 3.2% in Jura and 2.1% in Bern.
The association cites falling volumes in the components, tools and assembly sectors as the cause. In addition, there were difficulties in related sectors such as mechanical engineering and automotive.
+ Swiss watchmakers feel pinch amid luxury slump
According to the association, the widespread use of short-time working or its extension has mitigated the effects. It helped to limit the extent of the decline and maintain production capacity.
Only the Geneva region (+3%) experienced an increase in employment figures. According to the association, this is due to the sectors located there, which are less exposed to economic fluctuations.
The outlook for 2026 remains uncertain. The expiry of short-time working measures could increase the pressure on employees. If the difficult economic situation persists, companies could be forced to adjust production capacities, it said.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
