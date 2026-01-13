WEF confirms participation of Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump will definitely be attending this year's annual gathering of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The forum confirmed Trump's participation on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also attend.
The WEF 2026 is taking on historic dimensions, the head of the WEF, Børge Brende, told the media. The annual meeting is taking place against the most complex geopolitical backdrop since 1945. In Davos, he is hoping for the spirit of dialogue to move the world forward.
Over 3,000 participants are expected, including 64 heads of state and six of the seven G7 leaders. In addition to around 1,700 “key business leaders”, 850 business leaders from all over the world are expected to attend. Representatives from a total of 130 countries are taking part, Brende added.
The focus will be on topics such as Ukraine, Iran, Gaza and Venezuela. A large delegation from Africa is also expected this year.
The programme is structured around five areas that correspond with each other, including the increasingly competitive geopolitical and geo-economic environment, security, diplomacy and humanitarian aid, said WEF Managing Director Mirek Dušek.
The WEF 2026 starts on Monday and runs until January 23.
