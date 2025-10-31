Klausen Pass closes for winter
The Klausen Pass, which connects the Swiss cantons of Uri and Glarus, will be closed from Friday until spring 2026.
After the Susten and the Furka, it is the third Uri Alpine pass to be closed in winter.
As the Uri construction department announced on Thursday, the Oberalp Pass is passable with winter equipment until further notice. This connects Andermatt in Uri with Sedrun in Graubünden.
The Gotthard Pass between Hospental in Uri and Airolo in Ticino is closed until further notice due to weather conditions. A reassessment will be made in the next few days, according to the Federal Roads Office, which is responsible for the north-south link.
+ Snow closes many Swiss mountain passes
