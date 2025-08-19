The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron argues for Geneva

Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron pleads for Geneva
Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron pleads for Geneva Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron argues for Geneva
Listening: Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron argues for Geneva

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin should take place in Europe, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. He is calling for it to be held in Geneva.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In an interview broadcast on the French channel TF1 Info on Tuesday, Macron, when asked whether the meeting announced after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and several European heads of state and government in Washington should take place in Europe, said: “More than a hypothesis, it is even the collective will”.

“It will be a neutral country, so maybe Switzerland, I’m in favour of Geneva, or another country. The last time there were bilateral talks was in Istanbul,” he recalled. On Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suggested that the meeting should take place in Rome.

+ How Switzerland is caught up in Russia’s propaganda machine 

With regard to the security of Ukraine, the French head of state announced that he would organise a meeting of the “coalition of the willing”, “the 30 countries working on security guarantees to keep them informed of the decisions”, together with the UK on Tuesday lunchtime.

“In the same breath, concrete work will start with the Americans, and so from Tuesday our diplomatic advisers, ministers, chiefs of staff will start work to see who is ready to do what,” Macron said. Ukraine will make the concessions it considers right and good, he added.

“In any case, we should be very careful when we talk about recognising the law. Let’s not allow any recognition of the law, i.e. that countries that are guarantors of the international order can say we can take territories by force, because then we open a Pandora’s box,” he warned.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Twint has more than six million users by the middle of the year

More

More than six million use Twint in Switzerland

This content was published on Twint is being used more and more frequently to make purchases at the till or transfer money to friends using a smartphone. By the middle of the year, the payment app already had more than six million users in Switzerland.

Read more: More than six million use Twint in Switzerland
Glencore invests heavily in copper in Argentina

More

Glencore invests heavily in copper in Argentina

This content was published on Zug-based mining and commodities trading giant Glencore plans to inject more than a dozen billion dollars into the expansion of two Argentine copper production sites.

Read more: Glencore invests heavily in copper in Argentina
Industrial production down slightly in the second quarter

More

Workplace

Swiss industrial production slips in Q2 2025

This content was published on Production in Switzerland's secondary sector fell in the second quarter of 2025. The decline was more pronounced in the construction sector than for industry.

Read more: Swiss industrial production slips in Q2 2025
Swiss grenadier recruits take part in an urban warfare exercise in Isone, canton Ticino, in 2013.

More

Swiss Politics

Swiss army recruits remain in hospital after gruelling test exercise

This content was published on Four potential recruits for the elite Swiss grenadier unit were hospitalised last week after taking part in a gruelling exercise in hot weather. Three remain in hospital with one placed temporarily in an artificial coma.

Read more: Swiss army recruits remain in hospital after gruelling test exercise
Swiss brands seek a response to customs duties

More

Workplace

Trump tariffs: Swiss brands struggle to adapt to 39% tariff

This content was published on Swiss brands like Victorinox, the manufacturer of the iconic pocket knife, are struggling to adapt to the 39% tariff imposed by the United States on imports of Swiss goods.

Read more: Trump tariffs: Swiss brands struggle to adapt to 39% tariff
Swatch withdraws "gook" advert after outrage in China

More

Workplace

Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar

This content was published on The Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch has apologised and withdrawn an advertising campaign worldwide following accusations of racism in China. The ad features a model pulling the corners of his eyes.

Read more: Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR