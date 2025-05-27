Three Swiss avalanche victims are identified

Three of five fatalities on the Adler glacier near to the Swiss resport of Zermatt have been identified, the Valais public prosecutor's office has confirmed.

The avalanche victims are two men aged 38 and 35, and a 34-year-old woman. All of the identified people are Swiss nationals.

According to initial investigations, the five climbers left the Britannia hut in the Saas-Fee region at around 4.30am on Saturday with the aim of climbing the Rimpfischhorn.

After putting down their skis, they continued their ascent on foot towards the summit. They were then swept away by an avalanche.

