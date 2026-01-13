Zurich Airport expects 1,000 extra flights around WEF
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), taking place in Davos next week, will result in significantly more traffic at Zurich Airport: the airport is expecting around 1,000 additional flight movements. In some cases, take-offs and landings will also be possible after 11:30pm.
Air traffic at Zurich Airport is increasing before, during and after the conference: in addition to business jets and state aircraft, more political and security-related helicopters are also in use, according to a statement by Zurich Airport on Tuesday.
The airport does not provide any specific information on the WEF participants travelling via Zurich. Images show that a US military transporter landed at Zurich Airport on Sunday evening. US President Donald Trump is due to attend the WEF.
Late flights also possible
Around 1,000 additional flights are expected at Zurich Airport during the WEF. This is a similar number to previous years. As many participants plan at short notice and the number of available stands is limited, the figures are an estimate, the airport emphasises. In isolated cases, there may be flight movements after 11:30pm, it says.
A night flight ban applies in Zurich from 11:30pm to 6am. However, the period from 11pm to 11:30pm is exclusively for delayed take-offs and landings. From 11:30pm onwards, an exemption permit is required.
