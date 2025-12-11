Zurich airport set to break pre-Covid passenger record

Zurich Airport transports over 30 million guests over the course of the year Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland's largest airport, Zurich, is on course to break pre-Covid record passenger numbers, with 30 million passing through in the first 11 months of the year.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Flughafen Zürich befördert im Jahresverlauf über 30 Millionen Gäste Original Read more: Flughafen Zürich befördert im Jahresverlauf über 30 Millionen Gäste

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Passenger traffic between January to November was up 4.2% on the same period last year, according to a press release issued on Wednesday evening.

In November alone, 2.35 million people travelled through the airport, an increase of 7.1%.

+ Zurich airport to end restrictions on liquids

The increase in travellers in November was mainly due to local passengers. Their number increased by 7.8%, while the number of transfer passengers rose by 5.8%.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of passengers has risen year-on-year every month and the airport is heading for a record for the year as a whole.

In August, when the half-year figures were published, the management confirmed its goal of breaking the passenger record of 31.5 million set in 2019. In 2024, the figure was 31.2 million.

Passengers spend more

Commercial revenue totalled CHF47.8 million in November. This corresponds to an increase of 4.2%. Sales on the airside, i.e. the area after the security check, rose by 7.5%.

Landside sales increased by 0.3% – this includes sales in The Circle shopping centre.

On average, passengers were somewhat more willing to spend: each passenger spent CHF23 at the airport, which corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 0.4%. Since the beginning of the year, however, average spending has fallen by 0.9%.

Meanwhile, freight volumes rose again significantly. In November, 38,961 tonnes of freight were handled – an increase of 3.9% compared to the previous year.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories