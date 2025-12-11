Zurich airport set to break pre-Covid passenger record
Switzerland's largest airport, Zurich, is on course to break pre-Covid record passenger numbers, with 30 million passing through in the first 11 months of the year.
Passenger traffic between January to November was up 4.2% on the same period last year, according to a press release issued on Wednesday evening.
In November alone, 2.35 million people travelled through the airport, an increase of 7.1%.
The increase in travellers in November was mainly due to local passengers. Their number increased by 7.8%, while the number of transfer passengers rose by 5.8%.
Since the beginning of the year, the number of passengers has risen year-on-year every month and the airport is heading for a record for the year as a whole.
In August, when the half-year figures were published, the management confirmed its goal of breaking the passenger record of 31.5 million set in 2019. In 2024, the figure was 31.2 million.
Passengers spend more
Commercial revenue totalled CHF47.8 million in November. This corresponds to an increase of 4.2%. Sales on the airside, i.e. the area after the security check, rose by 7.5%.
Landside sales increased by 0.3% – this includes sales in The Circle shopping centre.
On average, passengers were somewhat more willing to spend: each passenger spent CHF23 at the airport, which corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 0.4%. Since the beginning of the year, however, average spending has fallen by 0.9%.
Meanwhile, freight volumes rose again significantly. In November, 38,961 tonnes of freight were handled – an increase of 3.9% compared to the previous year.
