Zurich Airport to end restrictions on liquids

It will no longer be necessary to present limited quantities of liquids and a laptop before boarding a plane in Zurich from the summer. Switzerland's largest airport is introducing new-generation scanners for its security checks.

Passengers at Zurich Airport will gradually be introduced to the new scanners from Monday. The ground floor, the area devoted to security checks, will then be fully equipped. The checkpoints on the other floors will then follow.

Thanks to the new scanners, liquids and electronic devices can remain in baggage. They no longer have to be presented separately. The machines detect objects in 3D, not just 2D. This more powerful detection system is already in use at several airports around the world. In particular, it can detect solid and liquid explosives.

“It’s a great leap forward in screening technology,” Reto Lanz, Deputy Head of Airport Police Screening, told the assembled media on Friday. Another innovation awaits travellers: once they have passed through the checkpoint, hand baggage containers are automatically returned to their point of departure.

For the time being, liquid products will be limited to 100ml containers, until the four floors of the screening area are equipped with the new scanners. By the summer, all the scanners will have been replaced. It will then be possible to transport liquids in containers of up to two litres. Since last summer, the European Union has lifted all restrictions on checks using the new scanners.

New body detection

The hundreds of images produced by the scanners for each item of baggage are analysed in a separate room in case of doubt or suspicious objects. This remote control further speeds up passenger flow.

The acquisition of the new security equipment is costing the airport CHF34 million ($42.3 million). It also includes body search scanners. They detect metal objects and largely replace manual searches.

A human-sized pictogram shows each person where to stand and how to position themselves. If detected, it also indicates in which area of the body a suspect object is located. “But you still have to empty your pockets and take off your jacket,” explains Reto Lanz.

