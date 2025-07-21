Swiss politician who shot at baby Jesus risks fine

Zurich public prosecutor charges Sanija Ameti Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has brought charges against Zurich city parliamentarian Sanija Ameti for disturbing religious freedom. Ameti had shot at a picture of Jesus and Mary with an air pistol.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zürcher Staatsanwaltschaft klagt Sanija Ameti an Original Read more: Zürcher Staatsanwaltschaft klagt Sanija Ameti an

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the indictment, the public prosecutor’s office is demanding a conditional fine of CHF10,000 ($12,500) and a fine of CHF2,500. Ameti is to pay the fine and would be subject to a two-year probation period.

The indictment was made public on Monday by Mass-Voll President Nicolas Rimoldi, who had filed a complaint alongside others. 20 Minuten reported on it first.

According to the indictment, Ameti shot at the picture, which came from the catalogue of an auction house, around 20 times. She then shared a picture of herself in the shooting position on Instagram with the comment “switch off” and the perforated target.

The 33-year-old had ridiculed the Christian faith and unnecessarily belittled and hurtfully disregarded it, “combined with a potential threat to religious peace”, according to the indictment. By publicising it, she had at least accepted this. The presumption of innocence applies.

Professional consequences

The public prosecutor wants to attend the trial, which is rather unusual for relatively minor offences. It is not yet clear when the trial will take place.

The court must also decide on the plaintiffs’ civil claims. In addition to Mass-Voll, also the youth section of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party has filed a lawsuit.

The action on September 6, 2024, had consequences for the 33-year-old. She lost her job at a PR agency and Liberal Green Party President Jürg Grossen called for her expulsion from the party. Ameti herself resigned from the party in January 2025. She remained in the Zurich city parliament as a non-party member.

+ Swiss politician who shot at image of Jesus resigns from Liberal Green Party

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch