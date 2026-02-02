Zurich plans hub for sustainable transport routes

The Swiss city of Zurich plans to become a hub for night trains and buses to encourage more environmentally-friendly travel through to Europe.

The proposal follows a study by the city of Zurich and Zurich Tourism.

The latest climate protection report published by Zurich in December clearly showed that inhabitants are not ashamed of flying. Inhabitants completed an average of 2.5 flights in 2024. Only one sixth of the 10,000 kilometres flown per person were for work-related reasons.

In the Nachtsprung Zürich 2024 study, the city of Zurich and Zurich Tourism now propose making Zurich a hub for European night bus and train connections.

“Our central location in the heart of Europe predestines us for this,” says the study, which was published last week. The aim should be for Europe to be discovered in a sustainable way. According to the study, 62% of Swiss citizens would be willing to do so.

‘Jumbo’ night trains

The fact that by no means all 62% are on board today is due to the services on offer. Travelling by night train still requires a healthy dose of pragmatism. “From booking to arrival, things don’t always run smoothly.” However, the study emphasises that a change is noticeable.

The study sees great potential for journeys of up to 1,500 kilometres, which would cover numerous major European cities, including Berlin, Vienna and Barcelona.

The study also suggests making better use of the potential of trains. Today’s night trains would offer space for around 250 people. With a so-called “jumbo concept”, 1500 travellers could be transported in a single train. According to the study, this is not a dream of the future, but is technically feasible.

The study also sees great potential in night buses. They could travel to destinations that are not attractive enough for a night train connection.

Together, trains and buses could form a dense night travel network that would connect Europe in a new way – from Zurich.

