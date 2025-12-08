Zurich tram driver on trial for American tourist’s death

A 55-year-old tram driver will be on trial at the Zurich District Court on Wednesday. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter because didn't do everything possible to prevent a fatal collision with an American tourist.

The accident happened on October 30, 2023, on Zurich’s tram line 14. The victim of the accident, an 85-year-old tourist from America, had just stepped out of his hotel and did not notice the approaching tram. The driver rang the warning bell 23 metres before collision to no avail. The 85-year-old started to cross the tracks without looking left or right.

The driver continued his journey at the same speed and eventually had to brake abruptly. However, he was unable to prevent the collision. The 85-year-old was hit, thrown to the ground and suffered severe cerebral trauma. He died in hospital four days later.

Avoidable tragedy?

The public prosecutor’s office brought charges of involuntary manslaughter because the driver “did not do everything” to prevent the collision. According to the indictment, the tram driver should have suspected that the pedestrian was “not behaving properly”.

Even though the 85-year-old tourist did not look in the direction of the tram even after the warning bell had been activated, the driver continued to drive at the same speed until forced to make an emergency stop.

If the driver had reduced his speed earlier and braked sooner, the collision could easily have been avoided, according to the prosecution. It is demanding a conditional fine of 90 daily rates of CHF120 for the driver. The defence’s agruments will not be known until the trial.

