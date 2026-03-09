Zurich Zoo euthanises 10 surplus Ethiopian baboons
The Zurich Zoo has euthanised 10 healthy geladas because there was no more room for them.
Before the removal of 10 animals, the clan at the zoo consisted of 48 individuals, the zoo announced on Monday. Zurich Zoo was forced to kill the primates due to increasing unrest in the clan and a lack of space in other zoos across Europe.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Geladas (Theropithecus gelada) belong to the baboon family and live in harem groups of varying sizes. Each harem consists of several, usually related, females, their offspring, and a dominant male.
According to zoo director Severin Dressen, the measure was necessary to keep the group healthy in the long term. The bodies of the animals that were killed were made available for research.
More
How wild are you about zoos?
Adapted from German by AI/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.