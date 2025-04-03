The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Volvo Vows to Boost US Production in Response to Tariffs

(Bloomberg) — Volvo Car AB must make more vehicles — including another model — at its South Carolina factory after US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on imported autos, the manufacturer’s chief executive officer said.

“We will have to increase the number of cars we build in the US, and surely move another model to that factory,” CEO Håkan Samuelsson said in an interview Thursday. Volvo already builds EX90 and Polestar 3 electric vehicles at its plant near Charleston and “will have to look closely” at what other model it will add to production lines, he said.

Volvo lured back Samuelsson, 74, to retake the CEO job starting this month from Jim Rowan, his short-lived successor. Under Rowan, a car industry industry outsider who’d previously led Dyson Ltd., Volvo was forced to temper sales and profit expectations and scrap a target to sell only fully electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

Trump’s 25% tariff on US auto imports that took effect shortly after midnight in Washington is expected to dramatically increase costs and upend supply chains. Certain car parts also face an equivalent levy no later than May 3 under a plan Trump announced last week.

Volvo opened the South Carolina plant — its first in the US — in 2018. Months after starting production, the company canceled plans to ship sedans built at the factory to China due to tariffs the countries imposed during Trump’s first term.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

