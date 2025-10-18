Switzerland should develop own drones system, says armaments official

Rothacher is convinced that Switzerland, with its world-renowned universities and innovative industry, can make a name for itself in drone production. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland needs its own drone ecosystem, said Thomas Rothacher, deputy chief of armaments at the Federal Office of Armaments (Armasuisse). "The danger posed by this technology is still largely underestimated," he warned.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Armasuisse plaide pour la production de drones militaires en Suisse Original Read more: Armasuisse plaide pour la production de drones militaires en Suisse

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The idea is for companies to develop drones in Switzerland that can also be exported,” said Rothacher in an interview published on Saturday in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. He is convinced that Switzerland, with its world-renowned universities and innovative industry, can make a name for itself in this field.

But, he added, the pre-requisite must be a relaxation of the restrictive Swiss law on the export of war materiel, without which no company would take the risk.

‘No effective defence system against drones’

Rothacher said that NATO countries are now avoiding Swiss arms purchases, for fear of not being able to pass them on in an emergency or not being able to restock. “This costs our armaments industry orders and companies are leaving,” he said.

More

More International Geneva Warfare rewired: drones and civilian risk This content was published on Drone warfare is rapidly reshaping modern conflict, raising urgent questions about accountability and compliance with international humanitarian law. Read more: Warfare rewired: drones and civilian risk

He also believes that Europe has been too slow to recognise the problem posed by drones. Defence is more difficult than attack, because each system works differently, he said: “Unfortunately, to date there is no effective defence system against all drones”.

At the beginning of October, the Swiss army commissioned Armasuisse to acquire new drone defence systems. Rothacher hopes that these will be ready by June 2026. In Switzerland, there is a tendency to want to do everything perfectly,” he said. “I’m afraid we don’t have the time.”

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories