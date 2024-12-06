Swiss government welcomes private social security for self-employed
Self-employed people in Switzerland are less financially protected against losses than employees of a company. However, the government believes that compulsory social security for the self-employed is hardly feasible. It therefore welcomes private initiatives.
This is what the government wrote in a report to parliament published on Friday. In the paper, it examined options for better cover for the self-employed for illness and accidents or for times when there are not many orders.
Integrating the self-employed into the income replacement scheme or unemployment insurance is therefore not practicable. Voluntary insurance against unemployment, on the other hand, would hardly be attractive because it would mainly be people with high risks who would take out insurance.
If insurance were compulsory, it would be difficult to clearly define when underemployment is due to no fault of one’s own and when those affected have not made sufficient efforts to find work.
