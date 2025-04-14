The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

First asparagus of the year harvested in Swiss fields

First asparagus harvested in Swiss fields
First asparagus harvested in Swiss fields Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
First asparagus of the year harvested in Swiss fields
Listening: First asparagus of the year harvested in Swiss fields

The first Swiss asparagus this year have been harvested. Before Easter, however, there are still not enough for large-scale distributors. Thanks to the beautiful spring weather, the harvest is now picking up speed.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

For the time being, asparagus lovers will have to look around in farm shops or on the vegetable market, the Swiss Vegetable Producers Association said on Monday. Larger harvests are not expected until after Easter. A full harvest and good market supply throughout Switzerland are expected by asparagus producers from Tuesday after Easter.

+ When there’s plenty of work in the fields, but few workers

The growth of the asparagus depends heavily on the temperatures. The shoots only sprout from 8°C and growth starts slowly from around 10°C. From 13°C, the asparagus grow two to three centimetres a day, and at 17°C even up to five centimetres a day.

Last year, 856 tonnes of asparagus were harvested in Switzerland, almost 130 tonnes more than in 2023, including 501 tonnes of white asparagus and 355 tonnes of green asparagus. With a total volume of 10,155 tonnes, domestic production accounted for only 8.4%/*. Last year, 446 hectares were cultivated.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The Olma pig race occupies the Swiss judiciary

More

Is pig racing a sport? Swiss judges to decide

This content was published on The traditional Olma pig race is not a sporting event and may therefore not be authorised by the city of St Gallen under the title of sports betting, says the intercantonal gambling watchdog.

Read more: Is pig racing a sport? Swiss judges to decide
Courthouse

More

Swiss man charged for planned jihad trip

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against a 21-year-old Swiss national with the Federal Criminal Court for a planned jihad trip.

Read more: Swiss man charged for planned jihad trip
Property prices up slightly

More

Swiss property prices up slightly in Q1

This content was published on Transaction prices for owner-occupied homes in Switzerland rose slightly in the first quarter of 2025. Demand is being supported in particular by mortgage rates, which remain low.

Read more: Swiss property prices up slightly in Q1
Long traffic jams and major traffic obstructions expected at Easter

More

Swiss brace for major Easter traffic jams

This content was published on The Swiss Federal Roads Office is again expecting traffic jams and major traffic obstructions on the north-south axis over the Easter holidays.

Read more: Swiss brace for major Easter traffic jams

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR