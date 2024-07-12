Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
How Swiss tourism bosses deal with the effects of influencers

Influencers help to tempt tourists to “must see” Swiss sites, sparking fears about over-tourism. A Swiss tourism boss reveals how the industry deals with it.

Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001. 

Swiss hotels and holiday destinations are expecting around 100,000 more visitors in the Alpine country compared to last summer.  SWI swissinfo.ch takes a look back at how beauty spots have in the past turned into tourism hotspots, and how tourism bosses threw water on the problem.

