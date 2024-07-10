WEF and Klaus Schwab sued for racial and pregnancy discrimination

Klaus Schwab and WEF sued for racism Keystone-SDA

The World Economic Forum (WEF) and its founder Klaus Schwab have been accused of racial and pregnancy discrimination by an African-American employee. The plaintiff's role was terminated after her maternity leave.

Other language: 1 Deutsch de Klaus Schwab und WEF wegen Rassismus verklagt Original Read more: Klaus Schwab und WEF wegen Rassismus verklagt

Moreover, the role of the plaintiff, a political expert, was allegedly filled by a white woman who was not pregnant, wrote the Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung on Tuesday.

“While it is regrettable that such false allegations have arisen, now that these matters are before the court, the falsehood of these claims will become apparent,” the WEF said in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The lawsuit follows a June report by the business newspaper Wall Street Journal, which described the workplace culture at the organisation as misogynistic and racist. The lawsuit claims that the WEF “systematically discriminates” against its black employees and has a tendency to keep them away from the Swiss mountain resort of Davos.

In May, the WEF announced that Schwab would be stepping down from active leadership of the organisation and moving into a non-executive role by January.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

