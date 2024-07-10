Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

WEF and Klaus Schwab sued for racial and pregnancy discrimination

Klaus Schwab and WEF sued for racism
Klaus Schwab and WEF sued for racism Keystone-SDA

The World Economic Forum (WEF) and its founder Klaus Schwab have been accused of racial and pregnancy discrimination by an African-American employee. The plaintiff's role was terminated after her maternity leave.

This content was published on
2 minutes

Moreover, the role of the plaintiff, a political expert, was allegedly filled by a white woman who was not pregnant, wrote the Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung on Tuesday.

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

“While it is regrettable that such false allegations have arisen, now that these matters are before the court, the falsehood of these claims will become apparent,” the WEF said in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

Can WEF realistically improve the state of the world?

Political, business and civil society leaders gather in Davos for another edition of the World Economic Forum.

Join the discussion
66 Comments
View the discussion

The lawsuit follows a June report by the business newspaper Wall Street Journal, which described the workplace culture at the organisation as misogynistic and racist. The lawsuit claims that the WEF “systematically discriminates” against its black employees and has a tendency to keep them away from the Swiss mountain resort of Davos.

In May, the WEF announced that Schwab would be stepping down from active leadership of the organisation and moving into a non-executive role by January.

Translated from German by DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Sam Altman

More

The numbers that shaped debate at WEF 2024

This content was published on Technology, trade and traffic-stopping politicians were the talk of the town in Davos at the 2024 edition of the World Economic Forum.

Read more: The numbers that shaped debate at WEF 2024

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR