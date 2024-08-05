Swiss cross-border commuter numbers on the rise

The number of cross-border commuters working in Switzerland has risen by 3% in the space of a year. Around 399,000 people with a G permit were working in Switzerland at the end of June.

More than half of all cross-border commuters were resident in France (around 58%). Large proportions also lived in Italy (23%) and Germany (around 16%), as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) reported on Monday.

Over 160,000 of these people worked in the Lake Geneva region. Almost 79,000 worked in Ticino, around 74,000 in Northwestern Switzerland and a good 37,000 in Espace Mittelland.

The FSO also noted a significant increase over the past five years. While there were 335,000 cross-border commuters in the second quarter of 2019, the number increased by almost 19% in the second quarter of 2024.

