Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Workplace Switzerland

Swiss attorney general takes over suspected RUAG MRO fraud probe

Alleged fraud at Ruag MRO: the MPC takes over the investigation
A former RUAG MRO executive is suspected of having sold tank parts causing losses of tens of millions of Swiss francs. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss attorney general takes over suspected RUAG MRO fraud probe
Listening: Swiss attorney general takes over suspected RUAG MRO fraud probe

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has taken over the criminal investigation into the case of alleged fraud at RUAG MRO, a Swiss military technology firm.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A former RUAG MRO executive is suspected of having sold tank parts causing losses of tens of millions of Swiss francs.

The OAG told the Keystone-ATS news agency on Friday that it had taken over the case from the Office of the Attorney General of canton Bern, confirming a report in the newspapers of the German-language CH-Media group. The office was unable to provide any further information due to the recent resumption of the investigation.

According to a report by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO), a former executive of RUAG MRO in Valais embezzled military equipment over several years with the help of his wife and a German intermediary. Transactions involving Leopard I battle tanks may have resulted in losses of several tens of millions of Swiss francs.

More

The suspect allegedly sold spare parts for these tanks to an intermediary at a low price. The investigation by a law firm commissioned by RUAG MRO is not yet complete. The company, which is owned by the Swiss federal government, filed a criminal complaint at the end of last year.

Bern Attorney General Michel-André Fels initially announced that he was in charge of the criminal investigation. Since then, his office appears to have reached an agreement with the OAG to transfer the case, not least because of the scale of the affair. The OAG has not yet given its opinion. However, it reiterates the suspect’s presumption of innocence.

Translated from German with DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

With the rise of new political and economic alliances, what strategies should small nations like Switzerland adopt? 

The dynamics of international power blocs are more unpredictable than ever. Navigating them has become more complex.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Nestlé closes one factory and wants to sell another in Germany

More

Nestlé to close factory in Germany, sell another

This content was published on Nestlé plans to close its factory in Germany at Neuss, near Düsseldorf, by mid-2026. The Swiss food giant also plans to sell its Conow plant, near the Polish border, early next year.

Read more: Nestlé to close factory in Germany, sell another

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR