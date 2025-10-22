A third of Swiss chief financial officers expect local job cuts

A third of Swiss CFOs are planning job cuts Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

According to a survey by the consulting firm Deloitte, Swiss chief financial officers (CFOs) are somewhat pessimistic about the future. In view of the strong Swiss franc and the US tariffs, many expect local jobs to be relocated abroad.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Ein Drittel der Schweizer Finanzchefs plant Stellenabbau Original Read more: Ein Drittel der Schweizer Finanzchefs plant Stellenabbau

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the survey of 119 Swiss financial managers published on Wednesday, a good third believe that the economy will develop negatively or even very negatively. Only 24% are positive or very positive.

According to Deloitte, the fact that the strong franc and the US import duties of 39% on various Swiss exports introduced in August are putting pressure on the business location is also reflected in personnel planning.

+ Around 20,000 jobs at risk over tariffs, says economist

More than a third of the CFOs surveyed (37%) expect their company to cut jobs in Switzerland over the next twelve months. At the same time, a similar number of CFOs (35%) expect the number of employees in the company to increase abroad.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories