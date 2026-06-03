Bank J. Safra Sarasin buys Saxo Bank and access to fintech

The Swiss M&A market reached record levels in 2025. Swissinfo looks at some of those deals and why they matter.

1 minute

Olivia Kingshorst

M&A transactions volumes in Switzerland exceeded $163 billion last year, mostly driven by outbound investment of pharma and the technology, media and telecom industries.

That compares with $115 billion in 2024.

Swissinfo looks at some of those deals, why they matter and challenges they raise looking forward.

In March last year, Swiss wealth manager bank J. Safra Sarasin agreed to buy 70% of Denmark’s Saxo Bank A/S, in one of the biggest private banking deals in Switzerland in recent years.

Safra will be paying around €1.1 billion for the stake, making it the Swiss firm’s second-largest deal ever.

It comes as record profits in European finance fuel a wave of deal proposals and is example of the consolidation of the private-banking world and asset management sector with fintech.

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