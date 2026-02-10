Stadler signs contract for 35 freight locomotives in Turkey

Stadler Rail has signed a contract with Turkish railway company TCDD Tamaclk for the delivery of 35 diesel-electric locomotives for freight services. They will be manufactured at the Thurgau-based group's plant in Valencia, Spain.

The EURO4001 locomotive “has been specially designed for transporting heavy goods on non-electrified lines and steep gradients”, the rolling stock manufacturer said on Monday. The contract, the value of which was not disclosed, also includes spare parts, consumables, special tools, control equipment and three years of maintenance and repair services.

More than 400 units of this family of locomotives have already been sold in Europe, Turkey and Uruguay.

Stadler Rail adds that this order comes at a time when “the Turkish rail freight market is currently being liberalised” and “the government is making major investments in expanding the rail sector to make Turkey an international logistics hub” between Europe, Asia and the Middle East. “The modernisation of the locomotive fleet is seen as “a crucial part of this strategy, says the company.

