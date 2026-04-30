Job offers at Swiss banks hit three-year low in April
After a brief recovery in March, the number of vacancies at the ten largest Swiss banks plummeted in April to the lowest level since standard surveys began three years ago.
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The figure confirms the long-term trend of declining recruitment in the sector.
In the fourth month of the year, 482 advertisements were posted on company websites, 10% less than in March, according to an analysis of the Indeed recruitment platform carried out for the Awp finance news agency.
The reduction affected most of the surveyed institutions. The sharpest declines concerned PostFinance, down 42% compared to the previous month, and Migros Bank, down 25%. The Vaud Cantonal Bank, UBS and Raiffeisen also published significantly fewer advertisements. By contrast, only two institutions recorded an increase: Zurich Cantonal Bank and Vontobel.
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Fewer jobs and more unemployment in the Swiss banking sector
The decline in demand for bank staff is also reflected in the official unemployment figures. According to the latest figures from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), the number of banking professionals registered as unemployed rose to 4,346 in March, giving a jobless rate of 3.5%.
Translated from Italian by AI/jdp
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