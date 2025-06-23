The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss consumer sentiment remains positive despite crises

Swiss population remains in a spending mood despite crises
The Swiss continue to spend on leisure activities and eating out, the PostFinance report shows. Keystone-SDA
Swiss consumer sentiment remains positive despite crises
Despite the current tense economic situation, Swiss consumer sentiment remains positive. The Swiss spent more money in May than the previous year, particularly on restaurant visits and leisure activities, as shown by the latest figures released by PostFinance.

Keystone-SDA

The consumption indicator rose by 1.6% year-on-year in May, according to a press release issued on Monday by the subsidiary of state-owned Swiss Post. This continues the positive trend from recent months. The indicator had already risen by more than 1% in each of the first four months of the year.

The Swiss economy is currently going through a difficult phase, according to the statement. Its export industry in particular is suffering from the strong Swiss franc. But this is having little effect on the consumer behaviour of Swiss residents.

Private consumption is thus making an important contribution to stabilising the economy as a whole.

More spending on leisure and gastronomy

There is considerable spending on leisure activities and eating out. This is surprising, as these are often the first to be reduced in uncertain times, according to the report. Spending on “beauty & wellness” also increased slightly.

Economists lower their expectations for economic growth in 2026

Swiss economists lower growth forecast for 2026

This content was published on Experts believe that economic development in Switzerland will be weaker in 2026 than the forecasts made three months ago. They have also lowered their predictions for the current year.

Read more: Swiss economists lower growth forecast for 2026

Everyday expenditure was stable. Spending on food rose, while spending on items such as books and teaching materials fell slightly.

There was also a slight decline in travel spending in May. According to the report, this was due to a decline in bookings. Spending on hotel accommodation, on the other hand, increased.

PostFinance analyses the anonymised payment transactions of 2.4 million customers every month.

Translated from German with DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

