Swiss consumer spending rises in March despite tariff uncertainties

News
Banking & Fintech

Spending increased by 1.5% compared to the same period last year, according to the latest PostFinance consumption indicator. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Global financial turmoil and uncertainties surrounding trade tariffs has not yet had an impact on consumer behaviour in Switzerland, where spending rose strongly in March.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Consumer spending increased by 1.5% compared to the same period last year, according to the PostFinance consumption indicator published on Tuesday. This followed significant increases in January (+1.2%) and February (+1.1%).

According to a press release, consumer concerns have increased significantly. At the same time, expectations regarding Switzerland’s future economic development have deteriorated due to the trade tariffs announced by United States President Donald Trump. But actual spending behaviour has so far remained unaffected, it said.

Every month, Postfinance analyses the payment transactions of its 2.4 million customers in anonymised form. The resulting consumption indicator shows consumer spending adjusted for the effects of sales days and public holidays in a year-on-year comparison or on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to the previous month.

According to the analysis, leisure spending in particular has remained at a high level recently. The propensity to spend on eating out was particularly high. Spending on holiday and travel also remains high.

Expenditure for products and treatments from the beauty and wellness sector, on the other hand, were slightly lower in March than in previous months.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

