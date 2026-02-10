Survey: public trust in Swiss banks declines

Trust in Swiss banks continues to decline Keystone-SDA

Swiss banks continue to enjoy a solid level of trust among the Swiss population but criticism of the banking centre is growing. The perception of excessive profit-seeking and a lack of sustainability are tarnishing its image, according to a study by the Swiss Bankers Association.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Vertrauen in Schweizer Banken nimmt weiter ab Original Read more: Vertrauen in Schweizer Banken nimmt weiter ab

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Some 53% of the population still rate banks positively, according to a representative survey on the Swiss banking centre published on Tuesday by the Swiss Bankers Association. This means that trust has fallen back to the level seen before the 2008 financial crisis, according to the study.

Since 2021, when approval ratings shot up to 75% as a result of the Covid-19 credit programme, confidence has been gradually declining, according to the study. “This development may indicate that banks are increasingly perceived as being under pressure,” the study states.

Criticism of profit motive and sustainability

According to the study, however, there is a stable basic trust in banks. Their importance for prosperity and stability is clearly recognised. Nevertheless, around 75% of respondents criticised the fact that financial institutions place greater emphasis on profit than on social responsibility. Associations with money laundering and financial scandals also remain a concern (61%).

More

More Swiss bank UBS posts bumper 2025 profits This content was published on Swiss banking giant UBS reports annual 2025 profits of $7.8 billion. Read more: Swiss bank UBS posts bumper 2025 profits

In addition, banks’ commitment to sustainability is increasingly being questioned: according to the survey, only a small majority (52%) believe that banks are acting more sustainably today than five years ago – a decrease of 15 percentage points since 2022/2023.

Scepticism has also increased with regard to digitalisation. The use of artificial intelligence in particular is polarising, especially among older people, according to the study. The greatest concerns are the possible loss of personal customer contact as well as security risks and job losses due to automation.

Trust in one’s own bank

Compared to the banking sector in general, the assessment of one’s own bank is much more positive. Some 83% of respondents are satisfied. Security, reliability and trustworthiness are rated highly, while sustainability is also becoming increasingly less important in the direct relationship with one’s own bank.

The Banking Monitor of the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), conducted by the research institute gfs.bern, was carried out for the eighteenth time. A total of 1,005 people with voting rights in Switzerland were surveyed between October 9 and 31, 2025.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories