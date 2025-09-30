Zermatt restaurant operators fined for violating Covid-19 measures
Last Thursday, the Valais Cantonal Court sentenced the three operators of the Walliserkanne restaurant in Zermatt. They were found guilty of repeated obstruction of an official act. They received fines and suspended sentences.
The sentences relate mainly to incidents that occurred in 2021. The defendants had repeatedly refused to comply with the regulations in force for catering establishments during the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular by continuing to serve their customers.
The court also found the defendants guilty of breaking seals, uttering threats and, in the case of two of them, multiple insults.
The fines, which were suspended for two years, were CHF3,360 ($4,215), CHF7,380 and CHF8,250 respectively. The penalties were CHF1,800, CHF1,920 and CHF1,950 respectively.
Once convicted, the three operators have 30 days in which to bring the case before the Federal Court.
