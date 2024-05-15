World reacts to shooting of Slovak PM Robert Fico

4 minutes

(Reuters) -Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot and wounded in an attempted assassination on Wednesday, the government office said.

Following are reactions to the assassination attempt:

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

“Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family.”

CZECH PRESIDENT PETR PAVEL

“The attack on Robert Fico is clearly reprehensible, whatever its motivation was. It should be a warning to us about where deepening spite and aggressiveness in society can lead. I wish for Robert Fico to emerge from this incident without lasting effects.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

“News of the cowardly assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico shocks me deeply. Violence must have no place in European politics.”

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

“Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere.”

SLOVAKIA’S ACTING PARLIAMENT SPEAKER PETER ZIGA

“I perceive this as an attack on the principles of Slovak democracy. Such a horrible act has never happened in Slovak history. I consider it to be the result of whipped-up passions and the division of the Slovak society into two irreconcilable camps.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK

“Shocked to hear this awful news. All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family.”

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR KARL NEHAMMER

“The attempt on the life of Slovak PM Fico shocks me deeply, no place for hate and violence in our democracies.”

NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG

“I wish him strength for a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with Robert Fico, his loved ones, and the people of Slovakia.”

EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL

“Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks.”

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

“I learned with deep shock the news of the cowardly attack on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. All my thoughts are with him, his family and the friendly Slovak people. Also on behalf of the Italian Government, I would like to express the strongest condemnation of all forms of violence and attacks on the cardinal principles of democracy and freedom.”

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER ALEXANDER DE CROO

“The attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico is an attack on democracy.”

ROMANIAN PRESIDENT KLAUS IOHANNIS

“Appalled to learn about the shooting of the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. I wish him a full and speedy recovery. I strongly condemn such extremist acts, which threaten our core European values.”

GREEK PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS

“Shocked by the heinous attack against the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our societies. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

“Horrified and outraged at the attack on the Slovak Prime Minister. Spain stands with Robert Fico, his family and the Slovak people at this extremely difficult time. Nothing can ever justify violence.”

PORTUGUESE PRIME MINISTER LUIS MONTENEGRO

“On behalf of Portugal and myself, I express all my solidarity with my colleague Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia, wishing him full recovery. We condemn in the strongest terms this unacceptable and barbaric act of political violence.”

DANISH PRIME MINISTER METTE FREDERIKSEN

“I strongly condemn the terrifying attack on PM Robert Fico. Violence has no place in our society. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his close ones and the Slovak people.”

ESTONIAN PRIME MINISTER KAJA KALLAS

“Deeply shocked by the assassination attempt of Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico. An attack against an elected leader is also an attack against the very idea of democracy.”

LITHUANIAN PRESIDENT GITANAS NAUSEDA

“Shocking news from Bratislava. I strongly condemn the assassination attempt against the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. There should be zero tolerance to such acts of violence.”

LATVIAN PRESIDENT EDGARS RINKEVICS

“Whatever political or other differences there are, violence is completely unacceptable. I wish a speedy recovery to Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. I condemn this assassination attempt and call for a thorough investigation.”

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Editing by Ros Russell, Alexandra Hudson)