This content was published on May 4, 2020 2:22 PM

Swiss Post cannot currently deliver to several African and Asian countries due to poor flight services.

(Keystone / Alessandro Della Bella)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Universal Postal Union (UPU) have asked governments to increase air capacity for postal services.

A 95% decrease in passenger flights coupled with an almost 30% increase in online purchasing is putting pressure on postal services delivering international mail, the UPU and IATA said in a statement on Monday.

They warned that air capacity for postal services is insufficient to meet demand. Maintaining cross-continental mail services is proving to be particularly challenging. Air cargo capacity is scarce and costs more. Deliveries take much longer.

Both the IATA (executive office in Geneva) and UPU (headquarters in Bern) want governments to do more to facilitate airmail during the COVID-19 crisis.

“IATA and UPU are calling on governments to facilitate the flexibility that airlines need to meet this critical demand by removing border blockages to ensure trade flows continue, avoiding unnecessary regulations and fast tracking the issuance of permits for chartered operations,” said the joint statement.

As early as February, Swiss post announced that it was suspending deliveries and letters to China. In March, the company said it could not guarantee delivery of letter and/or parcels to several African and Asian countriesexternal link due to poor flight services.

covid-19 Swiss Post working overtime to cope with online shopping boom With all but non-essential businesses and shops in the country closed, the postal service has seen its workload increase dramatically as ... This content was published on March 28, 2020 12:16 PM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Japanese (ja) 営業停止でネットショッピング スイス郵便の負担大





swissinfo.ch/ac

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes