This content was published on January 4, 2019 11:14 AM

Several areas of Switzerland have been placed on high alert for avalanches since Christmas (© KEYSTONE / GIAN EHRENZELLER)

A 56-year-old man has died in hospital after being buried by an avalanche in eastern Switzerland. The authorities have placed several areas at high avalanche risk following recent adverse weather conditions.

The skier was trapped by a slab of falling snow in the popular Flumserberg ski area in canton St Gallen on Thursday afternoon. A companion alerted the authorities, sparking a search by police, the fire brigade, alpine rescuers aided by dogs and helicopters.

The man was found and transported to hospital. But it was announced on Friday that he never recovered from his injuries.

On Thursday, 65 centimetres of snow were lying at 2,000 metres on Flumserberg, according to the ski resort’s website. The region sits in an area stretching from central to southeast Switzerland that is rated as being at the greatest danger of avalanches.

Storms that brought heavy snow and rainfall just before Christmas led the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Researchexternal link to raise avalanche warnings significantly over large swathes of Switzerland.

The risk of avalanches has subsequently fallen, the institute says, but remains at “considerable” levels in some areas. Skiers have been warned not to stray off-piste for fear of triggering avalanches.

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line