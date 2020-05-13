Switzerland is considering re-opening its borders with Germany, France and Austria as part of a gradual loosening of restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic imposed in March.
The justice ministry said the four countries had agreed in principle on the coordinated re-introduction of the free movement of people.
No date for the opening was set, but Austria’s chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, told Swiss public television SRF on Tuesday that he was confident border controls can be axed completely in June.
A similar announcement was made by the German interior ministry according to news agency reports.
Swiss officials said the gradual re-opening depended on the number of new infections in the respective countries and efforts to contain the virus.
Hotspot Italy
However, there were no immediate plans to unblock the borders with Italy, one of the hotbeds of the pandemic in Europe.
Currently only cross-border workers can cross into Switzerland from Italy.
Migration restrictions between Switzerland and Austria have also been eased in the past few weeks.
+ What's happening at Swiss borders and airports?
The European Union has warned that the single-border policy must be re-introduced once the Covid-19 epidemic is brought under control.
Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but it is part of the single-border Schengen agreement.
Some of the main north-south transit routes in Europe lead through Switzerland.
swissinfo.ch/urs