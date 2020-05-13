This content was published on May 13, 2020 12:04 PM

The border with neighbouring Germany was closed in mid-March as part of efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe. (Keystone/Georgios Kefalas)

Switzerland is considering re-opening its borders with Germany, France and Austria as part of a gradual loosening of restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic imposed in March.

The justice ministry said the four countries had agreed in principle on the coordinated re-introduction of the free movement of people.

No date for the opening was set, but Austria’s chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, told Swiss public television SRF on Tuesday that he was confident border controls can be axed completely in June.

Neuer Inhalt newsletter subscription Never miss a top story: subscribe to our weekly newsletter now.

A similar announcement was made by the German interior ministry according to news agency reports.

Swiss officials said the gradual re-opening depended on the number of new infections in the respective countries and efforts to contain the virus.

Hotspot Italy

However, there were no immediate plans to unblock the borders with Italy, one of the hotbeds of the pandemic in Europe.

Currently only cross-border workers can cross into Switzerland from Italy.

Migration restrictions between Switzerland and Austria have also been eased in the past few weeks.

The European Union has warned that the single-border policy must be re-introduced once the Covid-19 epidemic is brought under control.



Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but it is part of the single-border Schengen agreement.



Some of the main north-south transit routes in Europe lead through Switzerland.



swissinfo.ch/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes