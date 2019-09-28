The dinosaur skeleton that sold to a private collector is 3 metres long and 70 million years old. (Piguet Hôtel des Ventes)

Almost every article published by swissinfo.ch contains a percentage, an age, an amount of money or some other figure. Here’s a round-up of some of the most interesting statistics to appear in the past week’s stories.







Monday

2

The authorities are having a second go at getting a proposed new CO2 law through parliament. This comes after a previous carbon law was rejected last December. At the time, widely divergent party positions led to a watered-down proposal being rejected by both right- and left-wing groups.



Tuesday

3,000

Between 1946 and 1980, at least 3,000 people served as "guinea pigs" for drug trials at the Münsterlingen Psychiatric Clinic in northeast Switzerland, according to a new report. The authorities in the canton of Thurgau have apologised to victims of these drug tests.



Wednesday

225,000

The price in Swiss francs at a Geneva auction for a small dinosaur called “Maximus”. The 70 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton can be rapidly dismantled and put back together, like a construction kit. It was bought by a collector of “beautiful objects”.



Thursday

39

Bernese Zungenwurst, literally “tongue sausage”, became the 39th specialty on Switzerland’s list of protected products, all of which may be manufactured only in the geographic region with which they are associated.



Friday

9

The number of Sudanese people who have filed a legal complaint against the French BNP Paribas bank and its Swiss subsidiary, accusing them of complicity in crimes against humanity, genocide and torture allegedly committed in Darfur between 2002 and 2008.



