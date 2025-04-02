هل هاجرت إلى سويسرا؟ وما هي تجاربك؟
العديد من الأشخاص الذين يهاجرون إلى سويسرا لا يستقرون فيها بشكل دائم، ويغادرون بعد عدة سنوات.
هل سبق لك أن هاجرت إلى سويسرا؟ ما بلدك الأصلي، وما هي الظروف التي دفعتك للهجرة إلى سويسرا؟
هل بقيت في البلاد أم انتقلت إلى مكان آخر لاحقًا؟ وما الذي حفّز قرارك بالبقاء أو الرحيل؟
شاركنا تجربتك في النقاش أدناه!
أعمل حاليًا على إعداد تقرير عن هذا الموضوع، وقد يتم استخدام مشاركتك ضمن محتوى المقال.
أحب الناس وهذا البلد الصغير والجميل والنظيف. الخدمات العامة ممتازة. لم أعامل في حياتي بمثل هذا اللطف من قبل. أنا معجبة حقًا. حجزت موعدًا للحصول على جواز سفر وتم إنهاء الإجراءات قبل الموعد المحدد، مما فاق كل توقعاتي. كلما اتصلت بالجهات الحكومية، أحصل على خدمة ممتازة. أدرس اللغة وأتدرب لأصبح ممرضة مساعدة، وهو برنامج فعال وسريع. أستطيع العثور على عمل وكسب دخل. بعد ثلاثة أشهر، بدأت العمل وما زلت أعمل حتى الآن، منذ أربع سنوات.
هاجرت إلى تشيتشينو في نهاية عام 2022 مع زوجتي التي نشأت هنا وأربعة أطفال. كنا قد اشترينا منزلاً عائلياً قديماً في قرية صغيرة... وقد تحقق ذلك جزئياً بفضل سخاء والد زوجتي ومعظم مدخرات حياتنا. كانت الفكرة الأولية هي الاحتفاظ بالمنزل للعائلة وتأجيره كمنزل لقضاء العطلات لسداد النفقات، وكذلك الحصول على مكان للإقامة عندما نأتي في الإجازة. عاشت زوجتي بسعادة في الغرب الأوسط الأمريكي لمدة 16 عاماً حيث بنينا منزلاً وأسسنا عائلتنا. ولأسباب عديدة قررنا أن الوقت قد حان لبيع منزلنا في الولايات المتحدة والانتقال إلى تشاد. كان أحد الأسباب الرئيسية هو القرب من والدها حيث كان يتقدم في السن ويعاني من مشاكل في الذاكرة. أما الأسباب الداعمة فكانت لتعريف الأطفال بثقافة زوجتي، والاستثمار في وطن زوجتي من خلال المشاركة المجتمعية والكنسية والثقافية والاستمتاع بالحياة الريفية السويسرية! أمضينا 11 أسبوعاً في سويسرا كعطلة مكياج ممتدة بسبب فيروس كورونا المستجد، وخلال تلك الفترة أصبحنا مقتنعين بضرورة الانتقال إلى سويسرا. كما هو الحال مع معظم التغييرات في الحياة كانت هناك فترة شهر العسل.... كان كل شيء أفضل في CH! يمكننا أن نسمح لأطفالنا بحرية أكبر بكثير في الخروج والتنقل، ونوعية الطعام والمياه ونظام النقل ... بدا كل شيء تقريباً أفضل مما اعتدنا عليه. كان الناس ودودين ومهتمين بقصتنا. كان الناس متعاونين ومشجعين في صراع اللغة. استمتعنا بالمناظر الخلابة في كل منعطف أثناء القيادة وفي كل مسار للتنزه. لقد تفاجأنا بسرور بالطعام الجيد وبأسعار معقولة وبجودة عالية... من المؤكد أننا لم نكن نتسوق في كوب. لقد تم تحذيري من أن التجارب العابرة للثقافات عادةً ما تشهد هذه النظرة الإيجابية للغاية للبلد الجديد إلى جانب انتقاد شديد للبلد الأم، ومع مرور الوقت سينعكس الأمر. أود أن أقول إنني اختبرت ذلك إلى حد ما. كانت إحدى خيبات الأمل المبكرة تتعلق بتجربة أطفالنا المدرسية. فقد شهدت منطقتنا قدوم العديد من العائلات الأوكرانية إلى المدارس وطغيانها على هيئة التدريس. بحلول الوقت الذي وصلنا فيه، كان النظام المدرسي قد أبرم عقدًا مع مدرسة لغات على بعد نصف ساعة. تم تسجيل أطفالنا على الفور في هذه المدرسة بدلاً من المدرسة المحلية. فما هي المشكلة؟ هذا رائع، أليس كذلك؟ لو كانوا قد اختبروا أطفالنا، لوجدوا أن تحدث زوجتي إليهم بالألمانية السويسرية منذ ولادتهم قد أدى إلى فهمهم للغة بشكل جيد. لسوء الحظ لم يتم إجراء أي اختبار، وكان الأطفال عالقين في صفوف اللغة الألمانية الابتدائية مع أطفال لم يسمعوا اللغة من قبل. كنا نحاول أن نكون وافدين جدد جيدين ولا نتسبب في مشاكل وكنا متأكدين أنه في غضون أيام أو أسابيع قليلة سيرى المعلمون بالتأكيد أن الأطفال لا يحتاجون إلى هذه المساعدة اللغوية المكثفة. لسوء الحظ، استمروا في ذلك وأصبح أطفالنا محبطين للغاية. وأخيراً ناشدنا مدير المدرسة وحصلنا على اجتماع. بعد محادثة مكثفة لشرح الموقف، أعطى الإذن بالسماح للأطفال بالالتحاق بالصفوف العادية لمدة أسبوعين وترك المدرسين العاديين يقومون بالاتصال بهم. لم يعد الأطفال أبدًا إلى مدرسة اللغات ولكننا اكتسبنا سمعة الأمريكيين "العارفين بكل شيء"... وما زلنا نعمل تحت هذه الوصمة. شادي بخلاف مشاكل الأطفال اليومية العادية، نحن في الواقع سعداء جداً بالنظام المدرسي هنا. أنا أقدر بشكل خاص برامج التدريب المهني وفرص "التطفل" لاستكشاف وظائف متنوعة مع تقدم الأطفال في السن.____كنا مستعدين للعيش بشكل مقتصد في الأشهر الأولى عندما وجدت عملاً وعملنا على وضع ميزانيات وروتين جديد. وفي حين أن الاحتياجات اليومية متساوية مع الولايات المتحدة، إلا أن الخدمات التي وجدتها باهظة الثمن. تكاليف صيانة السيارات والسباكة والكهرباء أعلى بكثير مما اعتدت عليه. الوقود أعلى جودة ولكنه أيضاً أغلى بكثير... حتى مع التضخم في الولايات المتحدة. أنت تدفع مقابل كل شيء! مواقف السيارات، والمرحاض، وأنشطة الأطفال المدرسية الإجبارية، ورسوم الدخول، ورسوم التسجيل، إلخ. وهناك قاعدة لكل شيء! سمعت مؤخرًا أنه تم إعلان CH البلد الأكثر حرية. ضحكت! في الولايات المتحدة، خاصة إذا كنت تعيش في الريف، لديك حرية حقيقية. لقد بنيت منزلي بنفسي مع فحص إلزامي واحد لنظام الصرف الصحي. كل شيء آخر كان على عاتقي. بدأتُ عملي مع أخي بملء استمارة واحدة مع الدولة... مجاناً! قمت بالصيد في أرضي الخاصة مع ابنتي التي اصطادت أول غزال لها بشكل قانوني وهي في الحادية عشرة من عمرها. لقد قمنا بتعليم أطفالنا في المنزل لأننا شعرنا أن زوجتي يمكن أن تقدم لهم تعليمًا أفضل وأكثر شمولاً مما قد يحصلون عليه في المدارس العامة. كنا نقود سياراتنا قدر ما نشاء دون الحاجة إلى الفحص. الآن، الحرية الحقيقية في الولايات المتحدة لها جانبها المظلم كما يرى العالم كله. فبدون الضوابط الأخلاقية الداخلية للمبادئ اليهودية المسيحية التي كان يتوقعها مؤسسو الولايات المتحدة، فإن هذه الحرية الحقيقية تتجه بثبات نحو الفوضى مع سيطرة النسبية الأخلاقية وما بعد الحداثة على التعليم العالي والمؤسسات الحكومية. فالقواعد الصارمة التي تحكم المجتمع السويسري تُبقي الجميع منضبطين بدءًا من مجموعة اللعب. أقدر المجتمع المنظّم جيداً، لكنني أفتقد الحرية الحقيقية التي كنت أتمتع بها في الولايات المتحدة. ____هذا يكفي الآن. في الختام، لقد تركت وطنًا رائعًا بمميزاته وعيوبه ووجدت وطنًا جديدًا بنفس المزايا والعيوب 🙂. السؤال هو، هل سأركز على الإيجابيات أم السلبيات؟ أنا أختار الإيجابيات كتركيز على الإيجابيات مع عدم إنكار وجود السلبيات. أود الحصول على تعليقات بنّاءة على ما قمت بمشاركته ولكني سأكون ممتنًا لـ "البونتزليس" أن تكون "بنّاءة"!
I immigrated to CH at the end of 2022 with my wife, who grew up here, and 4 children. We had purchased an old family home in a small village... made possible in part by the generosity of my father-in-law and most of our life's savings. The initial idea was to keep the house in the family and rent it out as a holiday home to pay for the expenses, as well as to have a place to stay when we would come on vacation. My wife lived happily in the US Midwest for 16 years where we built a house and began our family. For many reasons we decided it was a good time to sell out in the US and move to CH. One of the main reasons was to be near to her dad as he was getting older and having memory issues. Supporting reasons were to expose the kids to my wife's culture, invest in my wife's homeland through community, church and cultural involvement and just enjoy rural, Swiss life! We spent 11 weeks living in CH as an extended covid make-up vacation and during that time became convinced that we should move to CH. As with most life changes there was the honeymoon period.... Everything was better in CH! We could allow our children much more freedom in being out and about, the quality of food, water, transportation system... Almost everything seemed superior to what we were used to. People were friendly and interested in our story. People were helpful and encouraging in the language struggle. We enjoyed the stunning views around every curve while driving and on every hiking trail. We were pleasantly surprised by the affordable and good quality food...granted, we weren't shopping at Coop 😊. I was warned that cross-cultural experiences usually experience this extremely positive view of the new country along with a harsh critic of the home country and that over time it would do a reversal. I would say that I have experienced this to some extent. One of the early disappointments had to do with our childrens school experience. Our region had experienced many Ukrainian families coming into the schools and overwhelming the teaching staff. By the time we arrived, the school system had worked out a contract with a language school half an hour away. Our kids were immediately enrolled in this school instead of the local school. So what's the big deal? This is great, right? Had they tested our children, they would have found that my wife's speaking to them in swiss German from birth had resulted in them understanding the language well. Unfortunately there was no test done and the kids were stuck in beginning German classes with kids who had never heard the language. We were trying to be good newcomers and not cause problems and we were sure that in a few days or weeks the teachers would surely see that the kids didn't need this intensive language help. Unfortunately they just continued on and our kids were becoming very discouraged. We finally appealed to the School superintendent and got a meeting. After an intense conversation explaining the situation he gave permission to let the kids be in normal classes for two weeks and let there normal teachers make the call. The kids never returned to the language school but we earned the reputation of the "know-it-all" Americans...and we are still operating under this stigma. Schade! Other than the normal little everyday kid issues, we're actually very happy with the school system here. I especially appreciate the apprenticeship programs and "snooper" opportunities to explore diverse jobs as the kids get older.____We were prepared to live frugally in the first months as I found employment and we worked out new budgets and routines. While everyday needs are on par with the US, services I have found to be very expensive. Car maintenance, plumbing and electric costs are much higher than what I was used to. Fuel is higher quality but also much more expensive...even with US inflation. You pay for EVERYTHING! Parking, WC, kids School activities that are obligatory, entry fees, filing fees, etc. And there's a rule for EVERYTHING! Recently I heard that CH was declared the country with the most freedom. I laughed! In the US, especially if you live rural, you have true freedom. I built my house myself with one obligatory inspection of the septic system. Everything else was on me. I started my business with my brother with filing one form with the state...free! I hunted on my own land with my daughter who legally shot her first deer at 11 years old. We homeschooled our children because we felt my wife could give them a better, more well rounded education than they would get in public school. We drove our vehicles as long as we wanted without needing inspections. Now, the true freedom in the US has it's dark side as the whole world is seeing. Without the inner moral restraint of Judeo-Christian principles that was expected by the US founders, this true freedom has been steadily heading towards chaos as moral relativism and postmodernism have taken over higher education and government institutions. The strict rules that govern Swiss society keep everyone in line, starting in play group. I appreciate the well ordered society, but I miss the true freedom I enjoyed in the US. ____That's enough for now. In conclusion, I left a great home with it's advantages and disadvantages and have found a new home with the same 🙂. The question is, will I focus on the positives or the negatives? I'm choosing the positive as my focus while not denying that the negatives are there. I would love constructive feedback on what I've shared but would appreciate the "buntzlis" keeping it 'constructive'!😁
بلد الأمل، حيث كل شيء ممكن... هذه هي الصورة التي كانت لدي عن سويسرا، منذ سنوات مراهقتي في البرتغال... ____أخيراً أتيحت لي الفرصة للمجيء إلى هذا البلد الجميل منذ 11 عاماً تقريباً، رغم الصعوبات الكثيرة التي واجهتها، كل شيء ممكن، ولكن ليس بدون مرونة... ودموع أيضاً. ____ندمت؟ لا ندم على الإطلاق! اليوم لديّ مستوى معيشي لم أتخيل أبداً أن أحصل عليه في بلدي الأصلي. لقد فتحت لي سويسرا الأبواب أمامي ومنحتني مستقبلاً، ولكن ليس بدون الكثير من التضحيات... ____أصبحت غير مؤهلة، والآن مؤهلة في مجال الصحة، وأنا ما زلت أسعى لتحقيق حلمي، ونعم، التجنيس في خططي.
Un pays d'espoir ou tout est possible...voila voici l'image que j'avais de la suisse, depuis mon adolescence au portugal...____J'ai eu finalment l'opportunité de venir dans ce beau pays il y a bientôt 11 ans, malgré les numereuses difficultés rencontrés, tout est possible, mais non sans résiliance... avec des larmes aussi.____Des regrets? Aucun! Aujourd'hui j'ai un niveau de vie que je n'avais jamais imaginé avoir dans mon pays natal. La suisse m'a ouvert les portes et ma donnée un avenir, non sans beaucoup des sacrifices...____Arrivée non qualifiée, aujourd'hui qualifiée dans la santé et je continue a presuivre mon rêve et oui la naturalisation est dans mes projets.
إنه تأثير القفص الذهبي. مجرد نقطة للتوضيح، إنها لا تعمل حقاً مع الأشخاص من البلاد. من يدري لماذا؟ التوافق، الأيديولوجية؟ لكن في عصر التغير المناخي هذا، قد ترغب في التفكير في إعادة التفكير في خططك، لأن المناخ لن يغير خططه، على الرغم من كل المماطلة من جانب البشرية. في هذه الأثناء، هنيئًا لك، ولكن احتفظ بهويتك الأوروبية.
C'est l'effet cage dorée. Juste une précision quand même cela ne fonctionne pas vraiment avec les personnes originaires du pays. Va savoir pourquoi ? Conformisme, idéologie ? Pourtant à l'heure du dérèglement climatique, il faudrait songer à revoir sa copie car le climat, lui par contre, va pas modifier ses plans et ceci en dépit de toutes les tergiversations humaines. En attendant, tant mieux pour vous mais garder votre identité Européenne.
أعيش في سويسرا منذ ما يقرب من 25 عاماً وأود أن أقول أن السويسريين قد كبروا معي __ من عيوبها أن تعليمي لم يكن مقبولاً هنا لذا كان علي أن أبدأ من الصفر، ونفس الشيء كان مع رخصة القيادة __ ما يزعجني حقاً الآن هو إزالة علامات الصليب من المؤسسات.ــ من ناحية أخرى أحب نظام المواصلات العامة الأنيق وأحب أن تترك سيارتك خارج منزلك وهي آمنة.__ما يضحكني هو محاولتي تعلم اللهجة ومقابلة الناس الذين سيجدون صعوبة في التحدث معي بالألمانية رغم أنني سأجيب بلهجتهم وهم يجدون صعوبة في اللغة الألمانية ولكن لمجرد رؤيتهم لشخص أجنبي سيفترضون أنها لا تفهم اللهجة.
Living in Switzerland for almost 25years I would say thee swiss have grown on me.__The disadvantages I had is my education was not accepted here so I had to start from scratch the same thing was with my driver's license.__What really bothers me now that thee cross signs being removed from institutions.__On the other hand I really like the neatness and the public transport system , I like that you can leave your car outside your home and it is safe.__What is funny for me is tried to learn the dialect and meeting people they would struggle to speak German with me although I will answer in their dialect and they struggle with the German but just because they see a foreign person their assumptions will be that she doesn't understand the dialect.
أنا من غانا وهاجرت في عام 2000 إلى سويسرا __ تجربتي في السنوات الأولى لم تكن إيجابية ولكن أعتقد أن السبب هو أنني أعيش في منطقة لم تكن تواجه أعراقاً أخرى غير أعراقهم __ منذ أن تعلمت اللغة وبالطبع لم أكن حالة اجتماعية فالأمور أفضل.
I am from Ghana and migrated in 2000 to Switzerland.__My experience in the early years were not positive but I think it is because I live in an area which was not confronted with other race apart from theirs.__Since I learnt the language and of course not being a social case things are better.__They are still ignorant people around but I don't let it bother me much.__Switzerland is a great country but sometimes I think they overthink a lot of things.__They spent a lot of money when there's a catastrophe somewhere but they don't really make it easy for their own people when they are struggling financially.
