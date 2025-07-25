您的祖辈中，有瑞士人吗？您打算去瑞士走访他们曾经居住的地方吗？
是的 - 我的祖先出生在奥布瓦尔登的恩格尔贝格。___我们刚从瑞士度假两周回来___我们得以前往恩格尔贝格的克罗斯特修道院，并获得了可追溯到 1600 年代的祖先记录副本。
Yes - I have ancestors born in Engelberg, Obwalden.__Just got back from a 2 week vacation in Switzerland__We were able to go to the Kloster Monastery in Engleberg and obtain copies of ancestry records back to 1600's.__Fantastic trip.__No living relatives however :-(
我出生在美国，我有两个表亲，实际上我认为有四个表亲住在伯尔尼及其周边地区。我见过两个表亲，两个没有见过，而我见过的两个表亲已经失去了联系，我不知道如何找到他们。
I was born in the US and I have two cousins actually I think four that live in and around Bern. two I've met, 2 I have not met and the two I've met I've lost contact with and don't know how to locate them.
我出生在美国，2002 年移居瑞士。几年前进行 DNA 检测后，我发现我最强大的生物祖先包括伯尔尼州、瓦莱州和德国的后裔。我从父亲那边的祖母那里得知，我的一些祖先是所谓的 "宾夕法尼亚荷兰人"，而且我还能追溯到 1700 年代早期的一个姓氏--凯勒。我打算这样做。我打算研究一下他们的故乡--位于峡谷伯尔尼的小镇，如果能找到当地的记录，就进一步追溯，看看能追溯到多远。美国还有一个凯勒家族协会，我打算联系他们了解更多情况。
I was born in The US and moved to Switzerland in 2002. After taking a DNA test a few years ago I discovered that my strongest biological ancestry includes decedents from canton Bern and Valais and also from Germany. I knew from my grandmother on my father’s side that some ancestors were what was called “Pennsylvania Dutch” and I have been able to trace family back to the early 1700’s to a family name of Keller. I plan to. Is it the town they were from which is in canyon Bern and trace back farther by looking at local records if I can find them and see how far back I can go. There is also an association of family Keller in the U.S. that I plan on contacting to find out more.
Sali zäme 👋 我是瑞士人，从出生起就住在这里。与大家不同的是，我正在寻找加拿大、美国和奥地利等地的家庭成员__给您一个提示：在 http://www.familysearch.org，我已经找到了许多资料来源。重要的是要知道（对于老一辈人来说）此人是在哪个教堂/地点受洗/登记为死者的。然而，《数据保护法》直到 1992 年左右才允许不受限制地查阅教区登记簿。___另一方面，如果您知道父母的原籍地，可以向负责该地的登记处订购家庭记录。需要提供相关证明。需要明确获得家庭记录的要求（需要提供哪些文件）。家庭记录也将开具发票。您可以在 ch.ch（联邦网站）上找到有关民事登记处职责的更多信息。__此外，瑞士家谱研究协会 http://www.sgffweb.ch 可能会提供帮助。__遗憾的是，费用总是很高......__祝您一切顺利 👌🇨🇭__Ursula Moser-Suter，Schnottwil/SO
Sali zäme 👋 Ich bin Schweizerin und lebe seit Geburt hier. Im Gegensatz zu Euch allen, suche ich meine Familienangehörigen unter anderem in Kanada, den USA und Oesterreich.__Als Tip für Euch: Bei www.familysearch.org habe ich bereits viele Quellen gefunden. Die Mitarbeitenden haben sehr viele Kirchenbüchereinträge in der Schweiz mit Fotos dokumentiert.__Wichtig ist dabei zu wissen (bei älteren Generationen), in welcher Kirche/Ort die Person getauft/als verstorben gemeldet wurde.__Der Wohnort ist oft nicht die Quellangabe.__Das Datenschutzgesetz erlaubte den uneingeschränkten Zugang zu Kirchenbüchern jedoch nur bis ca. 1992.__Wenn Ihr hingegen den Heimatort des Verwandten kennt, kann beim für diesen Ort zuständigen Zivilstabdsamt ein Familienschein bestellt werden. Dies jedoch nur mit Interessennachweis. Die Anforderungen für den Erhalt desselben sind zu klären (welche Dokumente müssen eingereicht werden). Der Familienschein wird zudem in Rechnung gestellt. __Unter ch.ch (Bundesseite) findet Ihr weitergehende Infos der Zuständigkeiten der Zivilstandsämter.__Zudem kann ev. die Schweizerische Gesellschaft für Familienforschung www.sgffweb.ch weiterhelfen.__Teuer wird es leider immer...__Allseits viel Erfolg 👌🇨🇭__Ursula Moser-Suter, Schnottwil/SO
我的父亲在 20 世纪 60 年代从巴塞尔移民到芬兰。我的祖父（Hofer）出生在西格诺（BE）。我想我只去过那里一次。但我还是想回去一次。我的祖母（Anderegg）出生在旺根（Wangen a.d.A.）。我经常去那里，因为她的姐姐一直住在那里，直到去世。
Mein Vater ist in den 60er Jahren aus Basel nach Finnland ausgewandert. Mein Grossvater (Hofer) ist in Signau (BE) geboren. Ich glaube ich bin ein einziges Mal vorbei gefahren. Möchte aber wieder ein mal hin. Meine Grossmutter (Anderegg) ist in Wangen a.d.A. (BE) geboren. Dort war ich ziemlich oft da ihre Schwester bis ihr Tod da wohnte.
我去瑞士苏黎世看望我的叔叔 🇨🇭 __1992.__Rudolf Menzi 叔叔.__我的名字是__Rudolf Menzi 我打算去瑞士苏黎世看望我的叔叔 Rudolf__。他今年 77 岁，我住在加拿大安大略省多伦多 M5B2C2 🇨🇦 😎__我想见见我在瑞士的所有家人 🇨🇭
I visited my Uncle in Zurich Switzerland 🇨🇭 __1992.__Uncle Rudolf Menzi.__My name is__Rudolf Menzi l plan to visted Uncle Rudolf__in Zurich Switzerland. __His age is 77 years old.__I Rudolf Menzi live in__Toronto Ontario M5B2C2 Canada 🇨🇦 😎 __I would like to know all my Family in Switzerland 🇨🇭
没错！我希望能尽快到达那里。我是由精子捐献者怀上的，所以我生父的家族是瑞士德国人，我母亲的家族也是瑞士德国人。我的 23 岁生日
Absolutely! I hope to visit as soon as I'm able to. I'm sperm donor conceived, so my biological father's family is Swiss German, as well as on my mother's side. My 23
我的祖父母于 1914 年从马尔特斯（Malters）的家中离开瑞士，穿越法国，然后来到美国。他们在威斯康星州定居，一些家族成员已经住在那里。____ 我们可以将家族的起源追溯到 1732 年左右的莱西根。他们可能与因特拉肯另一侧的林根堡有联系。他们后来定居在马尔泰斯地区。____ 我去过瑞士两次，希望还能再去一次。我的姓氏已经为我打开了几扇大门。我在那里还有很多表亲。如果我们能找到更多关于这个家族的信息，那将会非常有趣。____David Ringgenberg
My grandparents left Switzerland in 1914 from their home in Malters, traveling through France and then on to the United States. They settled in Wisconsin where some of the family were already living. ____We can trace our family back to Leissigen in about 1732. They may have a connection with Ringgenberg which is on the other side of Interlaken. They eventually moved to the area around Malters. ____I have made two trips to Switzerland and hope to make another. My surname has already opened some doors for me. I also have lots of cousins there. It would be interesting to see if we could find more information about the family. ____David Ringgenberg
我的家族来自格林德瓦。这个富裕的家族拥有许多企业，并把一切都留给了瑞士家族。我的祖父母离开瑞士的原因是家族在商业和移民问题上的分歧，以及瑞士被外国人占领....。我的家族可以追溯到哈布斯堡家族和奥地利人入侵瑞士时的领土战争，甚至可以追溯到法国和荷兰在瑞士的战争。在瑞士联邦成立之前，他们一直是瑞士人。 ____，当我第一次访问瑞士时，我不明白他们为什么要去新西兰。他们在技术和生活方式上落后了 20 年。这里没有多少火车。火车在欧洲非常普遍。 我不懂瑞士语言，瑞士政府对我也很苛刻，因为我的母亲只是瑞士血统，不像我父亲那样是真正的瑞士人，所以即使我在瑞士的一个州注册，也很难拿到瑞士护照。
My family come from Grindelwald. From a wealthy family they owned a lot of businesses and kept it all in the Swiss family. My grandparents left Switzerland due to family business disagreements and immigration issues and how Swiss were being overrun by foreigners…. __My family can trace our roots in Habsburg and land wars in Switzerland when Austrians invaded and even back to French and Dutch wars of Switzerland. They have been Swiss all the way back to before swiss federation times. ____Seeing Switzerland for the first time I couldn’t understand why they left for New Zealand. Like 20 years behind the times with technology and ways of life. No trains here much. Where trains is huge in Europe. For me not knowing the language and Swiss government harsh on me due to my mum only being Swiss descent not actually Swiss like my dad getting a Swiss passport is barely possible even when I am registered in Swiss canton.
大约二十年前，我在国外生活时找到了我的祖先。我曾祖父的父亲是瑞士人，出生在伯尔尼。不过，我的曾祖父出生在喜马拉雅山脚下的印度西姆拉。他的母亲是英国人。他到过世界上许多国家，但最终娶了一位来自肯特郡的女子，当时他们都住在利物浦。我的祖母玛丽就是这样出生的。他的名字叫赫尔曼-霍茨。他53岁时从魏斯霍恩峰摔下而死，葬在采尔马特的登山者公墓。我每年都要去瑞士工作好几次，只要有机会，我就会去他的墓地看看。他对阿尔卑斯山的热爱一定不亚于他在那里长大时对喜马拉雅山的热爱。
I traced my ancestry about 20 years ago when I was living overseas. My great grandfather had a Swiss father who was born in Bern. However, my great grandfather was born in Simla in India in the foothills of the Himalayas. His mother was English. He travelled to many countries in the world, But ended up marrying a woman from Kent whilst they were both living in Liverpool. The result was my grandmother Mary. His name was Hermann Hotz. He died at the age of 53 when he fell off the Weisshorn and is buried in the mountaineers cemetery in Zermatt. I travel to Switzerland for work several times a year, and visit his grave whenever I can. He must’ve loved the Alps like he loved the Himalayas growing up where he did.
去年 1 月，我去苏黎世的梅滕施泰滕（Mettmenstetten）调查我的家族！我将我的一些祖先与第二次卡佩尔战争联系起来，但我只得到了我需要的部分信息。我还没有找到任何人能提供 1520 年代 Mettmenstetten 改革教会的信息，以及 1520 年至 1720 年或更长时期内 Wyssenbach（Wissenbach）磨坊的 Gallmanns 的信息。我很想回来，但我不知道在我需要这些信息之前能否回来。瑞士很美，我为我的祖先感到遗憾，他们最终在美国南部的酷暑中度过了一生！我 ❤️ 瑞士
I actually traveled to Mettmenstetten in Zürich back in January to do some family research! I am connecting some of my ancestry to the Second War of Kappel, but I only got part of the information I needed. I still need to talk to someone who has information about the Reformed Church in Mettmenstetten in the 1520s and any information about the Gallmanns from the Mill at Wyssenbach (Wissenbach) from the 1520s - 1720s or as long as they were there. I'd love to come back, but I don't know if I'll be able to before I need the information. Switzerland is gorgeous and I feel sorry for my ancestors who ended up in the sweltering heat of the southern US! I ❤️Switzerland
感谢您与我们分享您的经历！我想更多地了解您在档案馆的研究情况：我已经给您发了一封邮件，期待您的回复！
Thanks for sharing! I'd love to hear more abour your research through the archives: I've sent you an e-mail, looking forward to hearing back!
我很少遇到瑞士人，所以讨论起来很有意思。如果不懂瑞士德语，我的名字很难发音，即使是讲德语的人也会觉得好笑。我们家族在 19 世纪 60 年代移民到美国，定居在伊利诺伊州的海兰市。 家族与其他瑞士人或德国人通婚。 我的姓氏是 Tschudy，来自 Glarus。 碰巧的是，我们有一本追溯 Tschudy 家族世系的家谱："Histoire et généalogie de la famille Judy-Judah-Tschudy-Tschudin-Tschudi-Schudi d'Amérique et de Suisse, de 870 à 1954"。
I don’t often meet people who have Swiss heritage so this is a fun discussion. My name is hard to pronounce if you don’t know Swiss German and even German speakers look at it strangely. Our family immigrated to the US in the 1860’s and settled in Highland, IL. Families married other Swiss or German’s. My last name is Tschudy which originates from Glarus. We happen to have a family book that traces the Tschudy line: “History and Genealogy of the Judy-Judah-Tschudy-Tschudin-Tschudi-Schudi Family of America and Switzerland 870 AD to 1954 AD” Maybe that could be helpful to others.
我做过很多事情。但这肯定比在英国要困难得多。我的瑞士父系血统还远远不够完整。我只是设法找到了比 1800 年更早的一支。这也是付出了巨大困难的代价。我的英国母系血统大部分可以追溯到 16 世纪晚期。我还做了 DNA 测试，并将其上传到其他 DNA 网站，测试了我的几个直系亲属以及其他间接家庭成员和朋友。Ancestry 是最大的数据库（约 2,700 万测试者），测试结果可以从其他网站下载，我也是这么做的。特别是大多数瑞士匹配结果实际上都在 My Heritage 上。My Heritage 网站不太容易使用，共享匹配结果的工具也不如 Ancestry 的强大。就瑞士文件而言。您必须依靠某些市政当局的善意，或者在证明您的身份后支付搜索费，然后他们才会为您进行搜索，您不能去档案馆进行自己的研究（这是整件事情的乐趣所在）。因此，您将收到每个家族组的 Familienbuch，而且只针对您的直系祖先。其结果是一份有兄弟姐妹的血统表，但不可能追溯到今天。由于墓碑很快就会被移走，因此没有任何纪念性碑文可以帮助您找到您的堂兄弟姐妹、二堂兄弟姐妹、三堂兄弟姐妹等......到了 1800 年左右，《家族手册》就停止了，您必须挨个教堂去找。我甚至不确定他们是否允许您像在英国那样浏览登记簿，在英国，大多数旧登记簿都已数字化，或至少在郡档案馆的微缩胶片或缩微胶片上。
I have done a lot. But it is definitely so much more difficult that for example in the UK. My Swiss paternal line is nowhere near fully comprehensive. I just about manage to get a little earlier than 1800. And only at some great cost and difficulty. My British Maternal line goes back to late 16th Century on most lines. I have also DNA tested and uploaded to other DNA sites, and I have tested several members of my direct family as well as other indirect family members and friends. Ancestry is the largest Database (about 27 million testers) and the results can be uploaded to other sites, which I do. Especially as most of the Swiss matches are actually to be found on My Heritage. The My Heritage website is less easy to work with, and the matches sharing tool not as good as the one in Ancestry. As far as Swiss records are concerned. It has been a case of having goodwill of some of the municipalities or having to pay a fee for the research once you have proved who you are and then, they will only do the research for you, you cannot go to the archive to do your own research (which is the fun part of the whole thing). So you will get Familienbuch for each family group for your direct ancestors only. These are full of information, but you cannot research the siblings lines downwards, so the results is a pedigree, with siblings but you cannot work your way back to today with any permitted way. And as the gravestones are removed so quickly, there are no memorial inscriptions to help you trace your cousins, 2nd cousins, 3rd cousins etc... Once you geet to about 1800 with Familienbuch, then they stop and you are stuck with going from church to church. And I am not even sure that they will let you browse through the registers as you can here in the UK, and here in the UK, most of the old registers are digitised or at least on Microfiche or Microfilm in county archives.
感谢您与我们分享您的经验！我想更多地了解您的档案研究：我已经给您发了一封邮件，期待您的回复！
Thanks for sharing! I'd love to hear more about your research through the archives: I've sent you an e-mail, looking forward to hearing back!
我可以进行 DNA 检测吗？
Can I do a DNA test
请访问 Ancestry 网站并购买一套工具，它们通常会在感恩节、父亲节、母亲节、复活节等特殊日子推出。Ancestry 拥有最大的数据库，有 2700 万条记录。23and Me 是第二大数据库，拥有 1500 万条测试记录。这两家公司不允许下载，因此要想加入他们的数据库，必须通过他们。My Heritage 只有 900 万个测试者，但您仍然可以在那里上传您的 Ancestry 测试结果，不过这种情况可能很快就会改变。____，您可以在这里比较测试公司。_____ 有些国家可能无法发送 DNA 检测结果。因此，这取决于你住在哪里，但我有时会把检测试剂盒寄到或带到另一个国家去检测我想检测的人。____，不要在包裹上写（生物检测试剂盒......因为会被拒收）之类的字样。如果您要寄给某人或由居住在可提供生物检测试剂的国家的人寄送，则只需写明 "礼物 "即可。____ DNA 检测是确认家谱的理想工具。如果有任何意外，也可以用来推翻家谱。确保您对意外有所准备。但是，如果没有与您有密切生物学关系的人参加测试，您可能不会得到很多匹配结果。在这种情况下，您必须等待与您关系密切的人参加测试。____ Ethnicity 是一个估计值，取决于对照组，而对照组会定期变化。因此，这虽然有点好玩，但匹配结果却是准确无误的科学结果。____Have fun____Susan
Go to Ancestry and buy a kit, they are often on offer at special occasions like Thanksgiving, Father's day or mother's day, Easter, that sort of time. __Ancestry has the largest database of 27 million. 23and Me is the next biggest and has a database of testers of 15 million. Both those companies don't allow uploads so to be on their database you would have to test through them. __My Heritage only has 9 million testers, however, you can upload your test results from Ancestry to them still, though this may change soon. ____Here you can compare the testing companies. ____https://isogg.org/wiki/Autosomal_DNA_testing_comparison_chart____Some countries may not be able to have a DNA test sent, so it may depend where you live, however, I have sometimes sent or taken a test kit with me to another country to test someone I wanted to test. ____Just don't say anything like (biological test kit on a parcel... as it will be refused) Just put present if you are sending it to someone or are having it sent to you by someone who lives in a country where it is available. ____DNA testing is great to confirm your genealogical tree. Or to refute it if there are surprises. Make sure you are prepared for surprises. But also you may not have that many matches if no one closely related to you biologically has tested. So you just have to wait until someone close does test . ____The Ethnicity is an estimate and depends on the control groups which change regularly, so it is a bit of fun, but the matches are a definite exact scientific result. ____Have fun____Susan
我的家族--古布勒家族于 1856 年离开瑞士，穿越美国的荒野平原，最终在犹他州的圣乔治定居下来。他们最初来自图尔高的穆尔海姆。去年 6 月，我第一次来到瑞士，立刻有了回家的感觉。 我想反其道而行之，回到我族人的故乡！ 瑞士真的是世界上风景最优美的国家。
My family, Gublers, left Switzerland in 1856 and crossed the wild plains of America finally settling in St George, Utah. They were from Mullheim, Thurgau. I just visited Switzerland for the first time this June snd felt immediately like I was home. I want to reverse the process and return to my people’s homeland! Truly the worlds most picturesque country.
我也有同感！我的祖先在 19 世纪 40 年代移民到这里。我在 2022 年访问了瑞士，立刻就觉得这是我久违的故乡。尽管我从未去过那里，但一切都显得那么熟悉。从那时起，我就梦想着搬到那里去。我很高兴你能理解。我无法想象从美丽如天堂般的瑞士搬到西部或美国中西部。
I felt the same way! My ancestors immigrated in the 1840’s. I visited Switzerland in 2022, and immediately felt like this was my long lost home. It all felt familiar even though I had never been there. I haven’t stopped dreaming about moving there ever since. Happy that you understand. I can’t imagine going from beautiful, heavenly Switzerland to the American West or Midwest.
我想知道如何获取我丈夫瑞士祖先的家谱信息。他的母亲是瑞士人，父亲是德国人和意大利人。我可以找到很多关于他德国祖先的信息，但在流行的 Ancestry 网站上，关于意大利的信息很少，关于瑞士的信息更是一无所知。这些节目似乎主要针对美国人和他们的盎格鲁-撒克逊祖先。有人对瑞士有什么建议吗？
I would like to know how to access genealogical information on my husband's Swiss ancestry. His mother is as Swiss as it gets, and his father's side is German and Italian. I'm finding quite a bit on his German ancestors, but the popular Ancestry sites show very little information from Italy and nothing from Switzerland. These programs seem to be geared mainly to Americans and their Anglo-Saxon ancestry. __Does anybody have any Swiss tips for me
我的父亲是来自瑞士苏黎世的尤尔格-马库斯-萨格。
My father's name is Juerg Markus Sager from zurich switzerland
你好，我父亲是瑞士人，母亲是菲律宾人，我出生在菲律宾。我六年级之前一直随父姓。在我八年级的时候，母亲把我的姓改成了她的姓。直到今天，我还是随母姓。我正在攒钱，准备第一次去瑞士看我的父亲。
Hi my father is a swiss national, my mother is a Filipino citizen, i was born in the Philippines. And until my 6th grade i carried my father's surname. When i was in 8th grade my mother changed my surname to her surname. And until now i am carrying my mother's surname. I am saving money for me to visit switzerland just to see my father for the very first time
您是否已获得瑞士国籍？
Did you get the Swiss nationality
您好
Bonjour
我的瑞士祖先来自莱茵河畔的施泰因，我祖父传下来的家族圣经里有一份他们的运输合同副本。几十年前，我的堂兄（他也是其中的长辈）曾专程前往参观档案馆。自 2011 年搬到这里后，我和母亲及一个妹妹也曾来过这里。23andMe 帮我联系上了第四个表亲，我重新发现了来自格拉鲁斯（Engi/Matt）的祖先和一位在那里保存档案的人。一位来自格拉鲁斯的朋友带我去了那里，我们参观了一些历史悠久的房屋。追溯我的瑞士血统总是让我发现新的乐趣。
My Swiss ancestors came from Stein Am Rhein had a copy of their shipping contract in the family bible that was passed down to my grandfather. My cousin (also the oldest male) made the trip many decades ago to visit the archives. I've made the trip with my mom and one sister since moving here in 2011. 23andMe helped me connect with a fourth cousin and I rediscovered ancestors from Glarus (Engi/Matt) and a man there who kept records. A friend from Glarnerland took me there and we explored historic homes. Tracing my Swiss heritage is always fun to see what new things I discover.
您推荐 23andMe 还是 Ancestry 来寻找瑞士的亲戚？关于 DNA 检测，我犹豫了很久。我想做DNA测试来寻找亲戚，但我不太信任做DNA测试的公司。我对家谱很感兴趣。我们去瑞士寻找墓碑，直到我们意识到墓碑每 30 年就会被移走。我们找到了我曾曾祖母出生的房子。女主人邀请我们进去喝茶和咖啡，她非常和蔼可亲。我真的很想回去，对我祖母的生平做更多的研究。
Do you recommend 23andMe or Ancestry to find relatives in Switzerland? I’ve been on the fence for a long time about doing DNA testing. I want to do it to find family, but I don’t really trust the companies that are doing it. I’m so interested in genealogy. We went to Switzerland and looked for gravestones until we realized they remove gravestones every 30 years. We found the house where my great-great-grandmother was born. The woman invited us in for tea and coffee, and was so kind and gracious. I want to go back so badly and do more searching on my grandmother’s side.
感谢您与我们分享您的经历！我想了解更多关于您的研究和旅行的信息：我已经给您发了一封邮件，期待您的回复！
Thanks for sharing! I'd love to hear more about your research and trip: I've sent you an e-mail, looking forward to hearing back!
嗨，Rissa，__我已经写过一篇关于不同 DNA 检测的回答。____ 以下是几个要点：____Ancestry 拥有最大的数据库，有 2700 万人。23and Me 是第二大数据库，拥有 1500 万测试者。这两家公司不允许下载 DNA 结果，因此要想加入他们的数据库，必须通过他们进行测试。My Heritage 只有 900 万测试者，但您仍然可以在那里上传您的 Ancestry 测试结果，不过这种情况可能很快就会改变。____，您可以在这里比较测试公司。_____ 有些国家可能无法发送 DNA 检测结果。因此，这取决于你住在哪里，但我有时会把检测试剂盒寄到或带到另一个国家去检测我想检测的人。____，在登记包裹时不要写任何东西，比如（包裹上的生物测试工具......因为会被拒收）。如果您要寄给某人或由居住在可提供生物检测的国家的人寄送，只需注明 "目前 "即可。____ DNA 检测是确认家谱的理想工具。如果有任何意外，也可以用来推翻家谱。确保您对意外有所准备。但是，如果没有与您有密切生物学关系的人参加测试，您可能不会得到很多匹配结果。在这种情况下，您必须等待与您关系密切的人参加测试。____"种族 "是一个估计值，取决于定期变化的对照组，所以有点可笑，但 "匹配度 "是一个准确和明确的科学结果。____Susan
Hello Rissa, __I have written an answer earlier about the different DNA tests. ____Here are some of the key points: ____Ancestry has the largest database of 27 million. 23and Me is the next biggest and has a database of testers of 15 million. __Both those companies don't allow uploads of DNA results so to be on their database you would have to test through them. __My Heritage only has 9 million testers, however, you can upload your test results from Ancestry to them still, though this may change soon. ____Here you can compare the testing companies. ____https://isogg.org/wiki/Autosomal_DNA_testing_comparison_chart____Some countries may not be able to have a DNA test sent, so it may depend where you live, however, I have sometimes sent or taken a test kit with me to another country to test someone I wanted to test. ____Just don't say anything when registering the parcel, like (biological test kit on a parcel... as it will be refused) Just put present if you are sending it to someone or are having it sent to you by someone who lives in a country where it is available. ____DNA testing is great to confirm your genealogical tree. Or to refute it if there are surprises. Make sure you are prepared for surprises. But also you may not have that many matches if no one closely related to you biologically has tested. So you just have to wait until someone close does test . ____The Ethnicity is an estimate and depends on the control groups which change regularly, so it is a bit of fun, but the matches are a definite exact scientific result. ____Susan
