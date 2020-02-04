This content was published on February 4, 2020 5:00 AM

The number of smokers in Switzerland has remained stable at about 25%. (© Keystone/Ennio Leanza)

The Addiction Switzerland foundation has called for clear rules for the licensing of potentially addictive consumer products on the Swiss market.

It says there is an increasing and confusing number of potentially addictive products on the market, which makes it difficult for consumers to identify the risks.

In its latest annual addiction surveyexternal link, published on Tuesday, the group singles out diverse nicotine products, including e-cigarettes, low-tar cigarettes and tobacco for chewing.

“The increasing variety calls for urgent measures,” says Grégoire Vittoz, director of Addiction Switzerland. He says more regulation was necessary to protect the younger generation.

Binge drinking and illegal drugs

The report says binge drinking has become more widespread among all age groups but notably among young women.

It also highlights the growing consumption of cocaine and ecstasy in Swiss cities and use of illegal cannabis products across Switzerland since 2012.

The experts also warn of the risks of online purchases of psychoactive drugs and opioid painkillers. Attention is also drawn to the potential risk of addiction for people online, including gambling.

Addiction Switzerlandexternal link is a national non-governmental centre of competence, prevention research and knowledge transfer, set up in 2003.



