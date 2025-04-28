Swiss healthcare costs increased by 2.4% in 2023

The FSO estimates that healthcare costs in Switzerland will increase by a further 3% to around CHF97 billion in 2024.
Over 60% of healthcare costs were financed by households. Private households paid around 22% of the costs out of their own pockets and around 40% in the form of health insurance premiums. The rest of the costs were borne by the cantons.
There was a sharp increase in 2023 in the cost of care services provided in hospitals and doctors’ surgeries, among other places. These increased by 6% between 2022 and 2023. The cost of medicines and therapeutic devices rose slightly less sharply, by 3.4%.
