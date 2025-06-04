The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Aging society

Most over-65s in Switzerland regularly use the internet

According to the "Digital Seniors 2025" study by Pro Senectute, 88% of 65-74 year-olds have basic digital skills. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The digital divide is narrowing faster than expected in Switzerland. A study published on Wednesday reveals that nine out of ten over-65s regularly use the internet. However, access to the digital world for the over-85s is much more difficult.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to the “Digital Seniors 2025” study by Pro Senectute, 88% of 65-74 year-olds have basic digital skills. This is more than double the figure of the first survey in 2010. For the 75-84 age group, the proportion is 71%. By contrast, the over-85s are much worse off (43%).

“We estimate that there will always be 5-10% of the very elderly population who will not be connected or who will no longer be connected for health reasons linked to old age,” said Peter Burri Follath, head of communications at Pro Senectute Switzerland.

“We must continue to take these people into account. And we must also respect the choice of some older people not to use digital technologies,” he said.

No more TV or paper newspapers

The study reveals that for the first time, more older people are getting their information from digital devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers (33%) than from traditional media such as television (30%), the written press (22%) or radio (15%).

“We are surprised at the pace of this shift. It is absolutely essential that public services such as the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swiss Federal Railways or Swiss Post take in account these changing habits in terms of information channels,” said Burri Follath.

At the same time, every week Pro Senectute receives complaints about the disappearance of physical counters to serve customers, Burri told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

To help people use online services in complete safety, Pro Senectute points out that its cantonal sections are offering increased support tailored to the individual needs of senior citizens.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

