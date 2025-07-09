Zurich introduces online police station

The online police station allows the public to report a wide range of offences online, around the clock. Keystone-SDA

After a one-year test phase, Zurich's cantonal police force are introducing an online police station. Demand is high and the response from the public has been positive.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kantonspolizei Zürich führt Online-Polizeiposten fix ein Original Read more: Kantonspolizei Zürich führt Online-Polizeiposten fix ein

During the trial phase, around 2,000 people used this service, the Zurich cantonal police said on Wednesday. Over 1,750 reports were filed and 230 enquiries were successfully resolved.

Around halfway through the trial period, the service was expanded: since February 2025, Zurich city police have also been supporting the project with additional staff.

The online police station allows the public to report a wide range of offences online, around the clock. In addition, interested parties can also obtain advice on police matters, a press release explains.

The permanent introduction of the online police station will have no impact on the number of traditional Zurich cantonal police stations throughout the canton.

