Zurich introduces online police station

During the trial phase, around 2,000 people used this service, the Zurich cantonal police said on Wednesday. Over 1,750 reports were filed and 230 enquiries were successfully resolved.
Around halfway through the trial period, the service was expanded: since February 2025, Zurich city police have also been supporting the project with additional staff.
The online police station allows the public to report a wide range of offences online, around the clock. In addition, interested parties can also obtain advice on police matters, a press release explains.
The permanent introduction of the online police station will have no impact on the number of traditional Zurich cantonal police stations throughout the canton.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
