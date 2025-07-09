Zurich introduces online police station

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Zurich cantonal police introduce fixed online police stations
The online police station allows the public to report a wide range of offences online, around the clock. Keystone-SDA
After a one-year test phase, Zurich's cantonal police are introducing an online police station. Demand is high and the response from the public has been positive.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

During the trial phase, around 2,000 people used this service, the Zurich cantonal police said on Wednesday. Over 1,750 reports were filed and 230 enquiries were successfully resolved.

Around halfway through the trial period, the service was expanded: since February 2025, Zurich city police have also been supporting the project with additional staff.

The online police station allows the public to report a wide range of offences online, around the clock. In addition, interested parties can also obtain advice on police matters, a press release explains.

The permanent introduction of the online police station will have no impact on the number of traditional Zurich cantonal police stations throughout the canton.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

