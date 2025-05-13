Organic farming stagnates in Switzerland

Organic farming in Switzerland stagnated last year for the first time since 2010. The number of organic farms remained constant compared to 2023 and the area farmed was the same as in the previous year.

Organic farming covers a total of 190,950 hectares, or just under a fifth (18.4%) of the agricultural land in Switzerland, according to an annual report published by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday.

The total number of farms has decreased once again: 47,000 farms were counted in Switzerland in 2024, a decline of 1.3%.

The structural change in Swiss agriculture is thus continuing, the FSO noted. The number had already fallen by this amount in 2023.

At the same time, the FSO found that more and more women have been running farms in recent years. The proportion of women rose from 5.2% in 2014 to 7.7% last year.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

