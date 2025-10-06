Roche’s AI-based kidney test gains European certification
A new tool to evaluate kidney function developed by Swiss pharma firm Roche and which uses artificial intelligence has passed a regulatory test. The Chronic Kidney Disease algorithm panel has received the European CE marking of conformity, the Basel-based company announced on Monday.
The new tool is designed to help assess the progression of kidney function loss. It can be used in patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and adults with diabetes or hypertension who are at high risk of reduced kidney function.
“Chronic kidney disease affects more than 700 million people worldwide and is widely recognised as a global health challenge,” Roche said in a statementExternal link. “With early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, it is possible to delay or prevent the decline in kidney function and reduce cardiovascular health risks, as well as related healthcare costs.”
The tool is already available in Europe and the United Kingdom, with the United States, Middle East and Asia to follow at a later date. Roche is integrating the new tool into its Navify digital platform, which offers a range of solutions to network laboratories and clinics, optimising their workflows.
Founded in 1896 in Basel by bank clerk Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche (1868-1929), the Roche Group was one of the first industrial manufacturers of medicines. Over the decades, several of its preparations have made medical history. Today, the company is active in numerous countries and has particularly significant market shares in the fields of cancer drugs and diagnostics. In 2024, the company posted revenues of CHF60.5 billion ($76 billion) and a net profit of CHF 9.2 billion.
