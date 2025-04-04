Swiss ski lifts enjoy a successful winter season

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Alpine Environment

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss ski resorts enjoyed a good winter season in 2024/25. Thanks to abundant snowfall, ski-lift operators benefited from increased visitor numbers, with the number of guests jumping by 12% year-on-year up to the end of March.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Making an initial assessment of the winter season that is drawing to a close, the umbrella organisation Remontées Mécaniques Suisse attributes the performance to favourable weather conditions over the weekends and the good condition of the ski slopes. Many resorts benefited from increased bookings, particularly during the crucial school holiday period.

While all regions of Switzerland reported an increase in visitor numbers, the top performers were the Vaud and Fribourg Alps (+29%), followed by Central Switzerland (+20%), the Bernese Oberland (+18%), Eastern Switzerland (+14%) and Ticino (+11%). The main winter destinations, Valais (+9%) and Graubünden (+3%), also recorded more guests than in the previous winter season.

According to RMS, the figures are particularly good in the lower-altitude regions, where there are many small businesses. This shows that customers really appreciate small ski resorts when snow and piste conditions are good. Families, in particular, like to visit these resorts.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

News

