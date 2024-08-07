Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Alpine Environment

Swiss authorities call for ideas for clearing ammunition from lakes

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss authorities call for ideas for clearing ammunition from lakes
Listening: Swiss authorities call for ideas for clearing ammunition from lakes

The Federal Office for Armaments, armasuisse is seeking ideas for the environmentally friendly and safe recovery of ammunition from Swiss lakes. The three best ideas will receive a prize of CHF50,000 ($58,389).

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

While these ideas will not be directly used in a salvage operation, they will serve as starting points. Ammunition will only be salvaged if there is an environmental risk.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Between 1918 and 1964, the military dumped problematic, surplus, or obsolete munitions into several Swiss lakes. armasuisse announced on Wednesday that the ammunition, including misproductions, was disposed of in lakes such as Lake Thun, Lake Brienz, Lake Neuchâtel, and Lake Lucerne, at depths of 150 to 220 metres, amounting to over 12,000 tonnes.

Salvage only if necessary

With the ideas competition, armasuisse aims to engage universities and industry in considering the recovery of these deeply buried munitions should it become necessary. This could occur if, “contrary to expectations, a release of pollutants” is detected during seawater monitoring.

+Armasuisse and defence ministry discuss the use of Swiss drones

The competition will be organised in an open and anonymous procedure, with documents published on the federal government’s tendering platform on Wednesday. The submission deadline is 6 February 2025, and entries will be assessed by a jury of experts from authorities, institutes, and universities, with results announced in April 2025.

The contributions are not intended for immediate implementation but will provide armasuisse with a basis for further clarifications or research projects.

Ammunition under sediment layers

In 2005, an assessment revealed that all potential recovery solutions at the time would have stirred up a significant amount of mud, jeopardising the lakes’ sensitive ecosystems. The dumped munitions are now covered by up to two metres of fine sediment.

+Should Swiss women emulate fighter pilot’s success?

Stirring up these sediments can deplete oxygen, already scarce at these depths, and harm the ecosystem.

Additional challenges include poor visibility, the risk of explosion, water depth, currents, and the dimensions of the munitions, which range in size from four millimetres to 20 centimetres and weigh up to 50 kilos.

+US delays delivery of Patriot missiles to Switzerland

Most of the ammunition is made of iron and is magnetic, while some detonators are made of non-magnetic copper, brass, or aluminium. These factors create high demands for environmentally friendly salvage, armasuisse noted.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Oscar winner Kate Winslet comes to the Zurich Film Festival

More

Kate Winslet to receive Golden Icon award at Zurich Festival

This content was published on The upcoming 20th edition of the Zurich Film Festival will feature a star guest: Oscar winner Kate Winslet is coming to Zurich on October 7. She will be honoured at the festival for her career and will present her new film.

Read more: Kate Winslet to receive Golden Icon award at Zurich Festival
Rubble and cars in massive landslide is seen next in Fontana, in Val Bavona in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland on Thursday July 4, 2024. Severe storms and torrential rain over the last weekend left five people dead in Switzerland's Val Maggia and its side valleys in Ticino.

More

Natural disasters cause billions in damage worldwide

This content was published on In the first six months of the year, natural disasters caused billions in losses worldwide, with severe thunderstorms in the USA being a major factor, according to a Swiss Re Institute press release on Wednesday.

Read more: Natural disasters cause billions in damage worldwide
Black and white picture of 3 people in a car: a male driver and a man and a woman in the back seat. The seat belt is visible on all 3 passengers.

More

Rear seat belts save lives: a 30-year Swiss milestone

This content was published on For 30 years now, seat belts have been compulsory in the rear seats of cars in Switzerland. Current data from the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) and the Federal Statistical Office confirm the effectiveness of this road safety measure.

Read more: Rear seat belts save lives: a 30-year Swiss milestone
Hand reaching for medicine on a shelf. The medicines are in white and red boxes.

More

Women receive fewer painkillers than men in emergencies

This content was published on The situation is similar in Switzerland. Three years ago, a study from Swiss intensive care units showed that women had a lower chance of receiving intensive medical care than men.

Read more: Women receive fewer painkillers than men in emergencies
people watch a yellow screen with a black and yellow leopard. People watching are wearing headphones that are glowing orange.

More

Locarno Film Festival opens with 225 screenings, 104 world premieres

This content was published on The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival opens today, marking the beginning of the Maja Hoffmann era. Situated on the shores of Lake Maggiore, the eagerly awaited festival features a packed programme: 225 screenings over 10 days, including 104 world premieres.

Read more: Locarno Film Festival opens with 225 screenings, 104 world premieres
Quality of breast cancer screening not equally good in all cantons

More

Swiss breast cancer screening quality varies across cantons

This content was published on The quality of breast cancer screening programmes in Switzerland varies from canton to canton. However, according to a study published on Tuesday, the results align with the European standard.

Read more: Swiss breast cancer screening quality varies across cantons
In its press release, the army stressed that unexploded ordnance must never be touched. Anyone who discovers any ammunition remains should mark the spot clearly and alert the police by calling the emergency number.

More

Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnances in 2023

This content was published on The Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnance last year. A total of 1,122 reports were received, a record figure attributed to increased leisure activities and greater public awareness of this danger.

Read more: Swiss army neutralised 280 unexploded ordnances in 2023

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR