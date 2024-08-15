Swiss canton wants two thirds of young wolves to be culled

The Swiss canton of Graubünden says that two thirds of all this year's young wolves should be shot, along with two complete wolf packs.

Deutsch de Graubünden will zwei Drittel aller Jungwölfe schiessen Original Read more: Graubünden will zwei Drittel aller Jungwölfe schiessen

The canton has submitted a corresponding application to the federal government.

The wolves are to be shot during the legal regulation period from September 1 to January 31, 2025, as announced by the Office for Hunting and Fishing, the wildlife authority, on Thursday.

The aim of these shootings is to reduce conflicts with agriculture and increase shyness towards humans. The wolf population should not be endangered in the process.

According to the office, the number of wolves in Graubünden has also increased this year, particularly in the previously pack-free areas. Twelve packs are currently confirmed.

The wildlife authority assumes that more packs will be added over the course of the summer.

