Alpine Environment

Swiss canton wants two thirds of young wolves to be culled

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss canton wants two thirds of young wolves to be culled
The Swiss canton of Graubünden says that two thirds of all this year's young wolves should be shot, along with two complete wolf packs.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The canton has submitted a corresponding application to the federal government.

The wolves are to be shot during the legal regulation period from September 1 to January 31, 2025, as announced by the Office for Hunting and Fishing, the wildlife authority, on Thursday.

+ How many wolves are good for Switzerland?

The aim of these shootings is to reduce conflicts with agriculture and increase shyness towards humans. The wolf population should not be endangered in the process.

According to the office, the number of wolves in Graubünden has also increased this year, particularly in the previously pack-free areas. Twelve packs are currently confirmed.

The wildlife authority assumes that more packs will be added over the course of the summer.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

