Critics slam shortage of biodiversity measures in Switzerland
The nature conservation organisations Birdlife, Pro Natura and WWF have criticised the lack of measures and indicators for biodiversity in Switzerland. They say there is a lack of guidance as to whether Switzerland is on course to achieve its 2030 ecosystem restoration targets.
Meanwhile, they point out that while Switzerland is working at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia, for a standardised, clear monitoring system, this is lacking in its own country. It said 115 countries had presented their goals or action plans for the conservation of natural diversity there, but not Switzerland.
