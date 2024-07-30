Swiss scientists develop new method for measuring permafrost

Traditional methods involve drilling holes up to a hundred metres deep and measuring the ground temperature. However, this process is both complex and expensive, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) explained on Tuesday.
With his team, he has helped develop a method for measuring permafrost over large areas and assessing the ice volume, which allows for predictions about future changes.
Scientists pass a direct current through two electrodes in the soil and measure its electrical resistivity. The method is detailed in the journal Environmental Research Letters.
