Freeing Swiss tourist resort from landslide to take more time
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Freeing Swiss tourist resort from landslide to take more time
Parts of the popular Swiss tourist resort, Brienz, remain closed off following a landslide earlier this month. Road and rail links continue to be disrupted by an unusually large mass of rock and debris that fell on the town.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Plus de gravats que prévu à Brienz (BE), ligne ferroviaire impactée
Original
Geologists measured a volume of 12,400 cubic metres of displaced rock in the alluvial collector, and 50,000 cubic metres downstream. The debris mass exceeds all previous estimates for the Milibach river.
The railway line between Meiringen and Interlaken Ost, canton Bern, will remain closed until at least September 29. Replacement buses will serve all stations and stops, with the exception of Brienz West, from August 24.
Around 1.5 kilometres of Brienz’s railway infrastructure was completely destroyed. Electrical, safety and cable installations were also affected. Clearance work along the Zentralbahn route is continuing.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Banking & Fintech
Explainer: how stock market plunges impact Switzerland
This content was published on
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, and Beirut, Lebanon, until August 26 due to the current tensions in the Middle East.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.